BIG CAT BRANDZ NOW REPRESENTS TRUCE PRODUCTS

West Palm Beach, FL – October 6, 2017 – Big Cat Brandz LLC, the premier one-stop shop for emerging brands, announced today the addition of Truce Products LLC of Boca Raton, Florida, to the extensive portfolio of companies it represents.

Dave Branch welcomed Truce Products LLC, remarking, “We are thrilled to include Truce Products within our family of brands. Health problems related to back and joint pain don’t just affect the aging population. They affect every generation, especially athletes. Truce Products has developed two all-natural products to combat inflammation.”

Company spokesman, Alan Sperling, stated, “Truce Cream is a new generation pain relief product with time proven anti-inflammatory agents. Our products have been scientifically formulated to free the estimated 90 million chronic pain sufferers from joint and muscular pain and are especially effective as an all-natural alternative for joint discomfort associated with arthritis.”

Truce Cream and Truce Super Soak contain a proprietary blend of sustainable pain relief ingredients to reduce inflammation, soothe muscle discomfort, and relieve tendon soreness to restore mobility quickly. Truce has been developed and produced with pure Magnesium Sulfate crystals to penetrate the skin to deliver fast-acting, targeted pain relief for irritated joints and overworked muscles. Professional athletes, weekend warriors, and active seniors will experience long-lasting pain relief with daily use.



With offices in Miami and West Palm Beach, Big Cat Brandz is the leading new product placement and branding company in the United States. Big Cat Brandz can place any product into the hands of the actual decision-making buyer, and we do that across all categories with every retailer. What takes everyone else months, if not years, takes us days. For more information: http://bigcatbrandz.com

