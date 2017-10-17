BIG CAT BRANDZ PROMOTES THE COGSWELL TOILET AIR PURIFIER, THE REVOLUTIONARY PRODUCT OF COGSWELL INNOVATIONS

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEWS RELEASE

West Palm Beach, FL – October 10, 2017 – Big Cat Brandz LLC, the premier one-stop shop for emerging brands, announced today the addition of Cogswell Innovations, Inc., of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to the extensive portfolio of companies it represents.

Dave Branch commented, “Truly, the Cogswell™ Toilet Air Purifier is a revolutionary product from every standpoint. It is simple yet effective and a brilliant solution to a daily problem faced by every single human being on the planet. That’s what we at BigCatBrandz call revolutionary!”

Powerful, patented and easy to use, the Cogswell™ Toilet Air Purifier is a battery-operated device that is guaranteed to remove toilet bowl odors. It fits neatly on the outside of the toilet bowl. The air filtration arm is placed on the inside of the bowl, and the angled grip allows it to hold securely in place. Its motion sensor recognizes the user’s presence, switches on an LED light which lights up the bowl and then creates a vortex that removes the odor within seconds.

David Lee Cogswell, the CEO of Cogswell Innovations, Inc., stated emphatically, “The Cogswell™ Toilet Air Purifier transforms the way people experience an unpleasant daily routine. Most importantly, there is no need for harmful chemical sprays, plug-ins, candles or noisy fans. It really is the natural way to provide a clean and fresh bathroom.”



With offices in Miami and West Palm Beach, Big Cat Brandz is the leading new product placement and branding company in the United States. Big Cat Brandz can place any product into the hands of the actual decision-making buyer, and we do that across all categories with every retailer. What takes everyone else months, if not years, takes us days. For more information: http://bigcatbrandz.com

