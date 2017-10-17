WEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEWS RELEASE

From: Big Cat Brandz LLC

400 Clematis Street, Suite 202

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BIG CAT BRANDZ ADDS JERI-RIGG TO ITS PORTFOLIO OF BRANDS



West Palm Beach, FL – October 10, 2017 – Big Cat Brandz LLC, the premier one-stop shop for emerging brands, announced today the addition of Jeri-Rigg, manufactured and distributed by Jerry Hill Innovations, Inc., of Chassell, Michigan, to the extensive portfolio of companies it represents.

Dave Branch stated, “Jeri-Rigg is the world’s easiest multi-use rigging assistant. It comes with more than a dozen instructional videos to demonstrate multiple uses. Jeri-Rigg can also create space when used to hang items thereby reducing clutter.

As a tie-down, anchor point, attachment point, and strap that can be used in conjunction with various securing mediums such as bungee cords, tie-down straps, lanyards, ropes, netting, carabiners, webbing straps, and chains, Jeri-Rigg has dozens of uses around the home, as well as construction, transportation, and recreation like boating, camping and off-road activities.”

The Jeri-Rigg Eye version has a tested workload between 1,100-3,000 pounds and has a breaking strength between 3,300-9,000 pounds and comes in four sizes. The Hook version has a working load between 280-500 pounds and a breaking strength between 840-1,500 pounds and comes in three sizes. The straps are made of 100% high strength polyester and the eyes are made of 316 marine-grade stainless steel, designed to handle the toughest of elements and conditions.



With offices in Miami and West Palm Beach, Big Cat Brandz is the leading new product placement and branding company in the United States. Big Cat Brandz can place any product into the hands of the actual decision-making buyer, and we do that across all categories with every retailer. What takes everyone else months, if not years, takes us days. For more information: http://bigcatbrandz.com

Copyright © 2017, Big Cat Brandz LLC. All Rights Reserved.



