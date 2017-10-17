WEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEWS RELEASE

From: Big Cat Brandz LLC

400 Clematis Street, Suite 202

West Palm Beach, FL 33401



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BIG CAT BRANDZ ANNOUNCES MARKETING PARTNERSHIP WITH DIGIT GRIPS



West Palm Beach, FL – October 10, 2017 – Big Cat Brandz LLC, the premier one-stop shop for emerging brands, announced today the addition of Digit Grips of North Carolina to the extensive portfolio of companies it represents.

Dave Branch said, “The Digit Grip is the answer to our mobile lives. How many times have we all dropped our mobile devices while multi-tasking? It can be an expensive problem. If you’re looking for a unique gift with a unique function, look no further.”

The Digit Grip provides an unmatched level of comfort and control to our mobile lives. It will conceivably be one of the least expensive and most useful products you will buy this year. The Digit Grip is the first ergonomic mobile device grip and is proudly made in the U.S. by a U.S. veteran-owned company.



With offices in Miami and West Palm Beach, Big Cat Brandz is the leading new product placement and branding company in the United States. Big Cat Brandz can place any product into the hands of the actual decision-making buyer, and we do that across all categories with every retailer. What takes everyone else months, if not years, takes us days. For more information: http://bigcatbrandz.com

Copyright © 2017, Big Cat Brandz LLC. All Rights Reserved.



###