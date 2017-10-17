Global Cloud Computing in Education Sector Market 2017- Develop Strategies Based on the Latest Regulatory Events 2024

Global Cloud Computing in Education Sector Market

SUMMARY

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Global Cloud Computing in Education Sector Market Outlook”

Market Overview

Rising penetration of online learning resources and increasing adoption rate of blended learning across various educational institutes worldwide is anticipated to enhance the demand for education technology market. Moreover, growing need for implementation of experimental and project based learning in important subjects such as science, mathematics and engineering is driving the demand for cloud computing in education sector. Huge cloud computing service providers are looking forward to incorporate Cloud computing with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality and big data with conventional methods to augment the learning experience of students. For instance, Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) is one of many schools using Dropbox for cloud based storage. In the same sequence Dropbox announced to provide a cloud based storage solution to more than 640,000 students and 30,000 teachers across 900 LAUSD schools. Security and privacy concerns in cloud technology are well known, but with developed technology and when the cloud systems are correctly implemented it offers better governance tools than the in-house setups may assist. Proficient products such as Adobe Creative Cloud, Microsoft 365 and Google Apps offers offline access, real world education and brilliant data security protocols.

Market Segmentation

• By Services

o SaaS (software as a service)

o IaaS (infrastructure as a service)

o PaaS (platform as a service)

• By Deployment

o Private Cloud

o Public Cloud

o Hybrid Cloud

o Community cloud

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Educational institutes are investing reasonably on the advanced technologies to provide good-quality education to students. Rising implementation of cloud services in education sector allows institutes upgrading their existing education infrastructure, without increasing their capital costs. Maintenance and upkeep of the existing infrastructure are handled by the cloud service providers, thus reducing the efforts of IT staff. Implementation of cloud computing helps students, faculties and administration by providing easy access to learning avenues and in turn enhancing the learning quality. Many educational institutes using cloud computing with mobile apps and big data to keep tracks of student's performance and helps in identifying improvement areas. Thus cloud computing is enhancing the personalized learning for students. Cloud computing is creating an effective learning environment for students and evolving new teaching methodologies, which is anticipated to accelerate the penetration of cloud computing in education sector. Growing penetration of smart phone and tablet led to the adoption of mobile learning by various educational institutes across the world. Rising adoption of BYOD (bring your own devices) in the organizations and advanced IT infrastructure in developed economies such as North America and Western Europe, allows the student to bring their smart devices to classrooms, thus enhancing learning experience for students and faculties. In developing countries cloud computing is still in its nascent phase owing to lack of awareness towards the possibilities of information and communication technologies (ICTs). Big market players are trying to collaborate with developing countries governments, to introduce and encourage the use of cloud computing in education sector. For instance IBM establishes their cloud computing centers in China, India, Vietnam, Brazil and South Korea. Other Tech giants such as DELL and Microsoft are also trying to grab the opportunity in developing countries.

Market Size and Forecast

Global cloud computing in education sector market accounted for USD 5.8 billion in 2016 and the market is expected to reach USD 17.4 billion by the end of 2024. Further, the market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 14.7% over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2024.

Geographically, North America is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to developed IT infrastructure and presence of big market players in the region. North America is closely followed by the Europe with nearly 30% market share. Middle East region showcase vast opportunity for the market to flourish in nearby future owing to huge expenditures and budget allocation by the regional governments to develop their education infrastructure by providing world class facilities. For instance, government of Saudi Arabia allocated more than USD 51.1 billion for education and training.

Key Market Players

