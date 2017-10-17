WEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEWS RELEASE

From: Big Cat Brandz LLC

400 Clematis Street, Suite 202

West Palm Beach, FL 33401



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BIG CAT BRANDZ PROUDLY ENDORSES THE BLADE BUDDY®



West Palm Beach, FL – October 10, 2017 – Big Cat Brandz LLC, the premier one-stop shop for emerging brands, announced today the addition of the Blade Buddy® by RBS Shaving, LLC, to the extensive portfolio of companies it represents.

Dave Branch remarked, “This is the perfect gift for anyone who shaves. The product reviews are amazing! It is ultimate ‘must-have’ personal care and grooming item. Save your skin. Preserve your razor blades longer. Eliminate excessive consumer waste. It’s simple. It works.”

The Blade Buddy® was created and designed to extend the life of razor blades by restoring them to their original sharpness. Consumers can save money, eliminate irritation caused by dull blades, and reduce the amount of plastic waste produced by razor consumption.

With every shave, razor blades lose their sharpness and gradually wear out. The action of pulling a razor against the skin causes the blade’s cutting edge to curl. Invisible to the naked eye, over time this tip rounding makes shaving less and less comfortable, often resulting in nicks, cuts, razor burn and ingrown hair. Blade Buddy’s patented, grooved silicone surface effectively straightens these microscopic bends back into alignment, so each time you shave your blade is the best that it can be.



With offices in Miami and West Palm Beach, Big Cat Brandz is the leading new product placement and branding company in the United States. Big Cat Brandz can place any product into the hands of the actual decision-making buyer, and we do that across all categories with every retailer. What takes everyone else months, if not years, takes us days. For more information: http://bigcatbrandz.com

Copyright © 2017, Big Cat Brandz LLC. All Rights Reserved.



###

