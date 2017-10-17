BIG CAT BRANDZ ADDS THE IRON CHEST MASTER BY RON WILLIAMS, NATURAL BODYBUILDER OF THE DECADE, TO ITS BRAND PORTFOLIO

WEST PALM BEACH , FL, USA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEWS RELEASE

West Palm Beach, FL – October 6, 2017 – Big Cat Brandz LLC, the premier one-stop shop for emerging brands, announced today the addition of Iron Chest Master LLC, based in Midvale, Utah, to the extensive portfolio of companies it represents.

Dave Branch commented, “Use it and lose it! As a fitness enthusiast and award-winning speedboat champion, I can testify on behalf of this product personally. It works!”

Ron Williams, Mr. Natural Olympia, Mr. Natural Universe, and sole-recipient of the “Natural Bodybuilder of the Decade” Award created the Iron Chest Master® to maximize the time spent working out to achieve amazing results not only efficiently but also safely.

The Iron Chest Master® combines six of the most popular and effective chest exercises. It provides the maximum opportunity to work the chest in a full range of motion allowing the individual to develop strength, size, definition, and shape in a way that no other single exercise can do.

Ron guarantees, “You will see more overall development in a short period of time using this revolutionary machine, because you are accomplishing six exercises in one.” As one of the country’s leading experts on exercise physiology, diet and nutrition, and fat loss, Ron’s brand of training has inspired and motivated hundreds of athletes and thousands of individuals to get into incredible shape – truly transforming them inside and out.



With offices in Miami and West Palm Beach, Big Cat Brandz is the leading new product placement and branding company in the United States. Big Cat Brandz can place any product into the hands of the actual decision-making buyer, and we do that across all categories with every retailer. What takes everyone else months, if not years, takes us days. For more information: http://bigcatbrandz.com

