Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Competition by Manufacturers Opportunities and Forecast

Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

SUMMARY

WiseGuyReports published new report, “Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Report”

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) is a process of fertilizing the egg outside the body. It is helpful for those couples who are suffering from infertility and hence are not able to conceive a child but want to have a family. There has been an increase in infertility cases globally for which many factors are responsible like increasing late marriages because of the career perspective. Age is an important factor in pregnancy as when the age of the woman increases, the chances of getting pregnant decreases. Increasing obesity and addiction of alcohol, tobacco and smoking are also the factors responsible for infertility.

Today, IVF accounts for 4% of the total birth in many European countries and is estimated to grow further. Many new techniques and treatments have been introduced in the market dealing with weak eggs, diminished ovarian reserve and the egg reserves which have shown positive results. Time lapse technology, frozen embryo transfer (FET) and intra cytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) are the technologies helping out in increasing the success rate of IVF. Japan occupies the largest share of the IVF cycles with Europe lying at the second position and the US at third. An increased focus on developing countries like India will affect the market where many of the infertile patients are not able to get the treatment because of unawareness or non-presence of the specialized doctors who can perform the therapy.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1615765-global-in-vitro-fertilization-ivf-market-report-2016-edition

The key factors which are anticipated to drive IVF market includes increasing maternal age, decrease in global fertility, increased social acceptance of IVF, public financing, increase in global GDP and improvement in the healthcare expenses. Some of the significant developments of this industry are technological enhancement and innovation of techniques, increase in the medical tourism and increase in same sex marriage. However, the challenges to be faced are legal regulations, technical competence and cultural limitations, expensive therapy, side effects, risks like multiple births, ovarian hyper stimulation syndrome (OHSS), and stress, mental and emotional preparation.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the IVF market. Furthermore, market dynamics such as key trends and development; and challenges are analyzed in depth. On the contention front, the global IVF market is reined by few major players. The competitive landscape of the respective market, along with the company profiles of the leading players are also discussed in detail.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Market Overview

2. Global IVF Market

3. Global IVF Market by Region

4. Market Dynamics

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Company Profiles

..CONTINUED

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.