Global Poultry Feed Market 2017 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity And Forecast To 2022

Poultry Feed-Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poultry Feed Market 2017

Description:

In this report, the global Poultry Feed market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Poultry Feed in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Poultry Feed market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

C. P. Group

Cargill

Brazil Food

Land Olakes

Tyson Foods

Nutreco

Zen-Noh Co-Operative

AB Agri

Agrifirm

DLG

GLON SANDERS

DE HEUS

ADM

DOUX

INVIVO

VERONESI

MNF

BOCM

KENT

Zuellig Group

New Hope Group

COFCO

EastHope Group

Guangdong Wens Group

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Chicken Feed

Duck Feed

Geese Feed

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Poultry Feed for each application, including

Farm

Household

Others

