Vacation Ownership Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis By 2021

The word "timeshare" has evolved over the years to include a wide variety of vacation products and plans. It is also known as "vacation ownership" "holiday ownership" and "interval ownership”. A timeshare is a property with a particular form of ownership or use rights. These properties are typically resort condominium units, in which multiple parties hold rights to use the property, and each individual is allotted a period of time (typically one week and almost always the same time every year) in which they may use the property.

There are many things that set a vacation timeshare resort apart from the typical hotel, but the main difference is the quality of the actual rooms available. Vacation timeshares are far more deluxe and tend to be apartment style accommodations ranging in size from studio units (with room for two), to three and four bedroom units. These larger units can usually accommodate large families comfortably. Units normally include fully equipped kitchens with a dining area, dishwasher, televisions, DVD players, etc.

The vacation ownership (timeshare) market is set to experience favorable growth driven by factors such as increasing high net worth population and wealth, rising internet penetration, escalating international tourism, rapid urbanization and ameliorating economic growth. The major trends observed in this market include technological advancements, increasing consolidation of market players, greater adoption of green practices and growing focus on health and wellness. However, the growth of this budding market is constrained by challenges such as stringent regulations, seasonality and cyclicality risk and other risks associated with vacation ownership industry.

The report “Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)” analyses the development of this market, with focus on the U.S. market. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report. The four major players: Interval Leisure Group, Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation and BBX Capital Corporation are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth.

