Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2022

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database

This report studies the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market, analyzes and researches the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
ADP (U.S.) 
Xerox Corporation (U.S.) 
Accenture PLC (Ireland) 
Aon Hewitt (U.S.) 
Capgemini (France) 
Infosys BPO Ltd (India) 
IBM Corporation (U.S.) 
Syntel (U.S.) 
Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India) 
Wipro Limited (India)

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2384323-global-business-process-outsourcing-bpo-services-market-size-status-and-forecast

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services can be split into 
Finance & Accounting 
Customer Services 
Human Resource 
KPO 
Procurement

Market segment by Application, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services can be split into 
BFSI 
Healthcare 
IT & Telecommunication 
Manufacturing 
Retail 
Others

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2384323-global-business-process-outsourcing-bpo-services-market-size-status-and-forecast

Table of Contents

Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services 
1.1 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Overview 
1.1.1 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market by Type 
1.3.1 Finance & Accounting 
1.3.2 Customer Services 
1.3.3 Human Resource 
1.3.4 KPO 
1.3.5 Procurement 
1.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 BFSI 
1.4.2 Healthcare 
1.4.3 IT & Telecommunication 
1.4.4 Manufacturing 
1.4.5 Retail 
1.4.6 Others

....

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 ADP (U.S.) 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 Xerox Corporation (U.S.) 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 Accenture PLC (Ireland) 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 Aon Hewitt (U.S.) 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 Capgemini (France) 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 Infosys BPO Ltd (India) 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 IBM Corporation (U.S.) 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 Syntel (U.S.) 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India) 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments 
3.10 Wipro Limited (India) 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.10.5 Recent Developments

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2384323

Continued...           

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us)  Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Manufacturing, World & Regional
Press Contact
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Global Virgin Coconut Oil Market 2017 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2022
Global Baby Care Equipment Market 2017 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2022
Global Ventilator Market 2017 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2022
View All Stories From This Author