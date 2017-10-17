Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2022

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 17, 2017

Description

This report studies the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market, analyzes and researches the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

ADP (U.S.)

Xerox Corporation (U.S.)

Accenture PLC (Ireland)

Aon Hewitt (U.S.)

Capgemini (France)

Infosys BPO Ltd (India)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Syntel (U.S.)

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)

Wipro Limited (India)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services can be split into

Finance & Accounting

Customer Services

Human Resource

KPO

Procurement

Market segment by Application, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services can be split into

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Table of Contents

Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services

1.1 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Overview

1.1.1 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market by Type

1.3.1 Finance & Accounting

1.3.2 Customer Services

1.3.3 Human Resource

1.3.4 KPO

1.3.5 Procurement

1.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 BFSI

1.4.2 Healthcare

1.4.3 IT & Telecommunication

1.4.4 Manufacturing

1.4.5 Retail

1.4.6 Others

....

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 ADP (U.S.)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Xerox Corporation (U.S.)

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Accenture PLC (Ireland)

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Aon Hewitt (U.S.)

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Capgemini (France)

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Infosys BPO Ltd (India)

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 IBM Corporation (U.S.)

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Syntel (U.S.)

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Wipro Limited (India)

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

Continued...

