Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2022
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Industry
Description
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database
This report studies the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market, analyzes and researches the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
ADP (U.S.)
Xerox Corporation (U.S.)
Accenture PLC (Ireland)
Aon Hewitt (U.S.)
Capgemini (France)
Infosys BPO Ltd (India)
IBM Corporation (U.S.)
Syntel (U.S.)
Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)
Wipro Limited (India)
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2384323-global-business-process-outsourcing-bpo-services-market-size-status-and-forecast
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services can be split into
Finance & Accounting
Customer Services
Human Resource
KPO
Procurement
Market segment by Application, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services can be split into
BFSI
Healthcare
IT & Telecommunication
Manufacturing
Retail
Others
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2384323-global-business-process-outsourcing-bpo-services-market-size-status-and-forecast
Table of Contents
Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services
1.1 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Overview
1.1.1 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market by Type
1.3.1 Finance & Accounting
1.3.2 Customer Services
1.3.3 Human Resource
1.3.4 KPO
1.3.5 Procurement
1.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 BFSI
1.4.2 Healthcare
1.4.3 IT & Telecommunication
1.4.4 Manufacturing
1.4.5 Retail
1.4.6 Others
....
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 ADP (U.S.)
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Xerox Corporation (U.S.)
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Accenture PLC (Ireland)
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Aon Hewitt (U.S.)
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Capgemini (France)
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Infosys BPO Ltd (India)
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 IBM Corporation (U.S.)
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Syntel (U.S.)
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Wipro Limited (India)
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2384323
Continued...
Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here