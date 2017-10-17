Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Laundry Appliances Market 2017 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity And Forecast To 2022

Laundry Appliances-Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, October 17, 2017     

Description: 

In this report, the global Laundry Appliances market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Laundry Appliances in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Global Laundry Appliances market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including 
Amana 
Bosch 
Electrolux 
Fisher Paykel 
Frigidaire 
GE 
General Electric Company 
Joy Mangano 
Kenmore 
LG 
Maytag 
Miele 
Panasonic 
Rowenta 
Samsung 
Shark 
Speed Queen 
Steamfast 
Summit 
Whirlpool 

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Washed Type 
Dry Cleaning Type 
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Laundry Appliances for each application, including 
Commercial 
Residential

Table of Contents:

Global Laundry Appliances Market Research Report 2017 
1 Laundry Appliances Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Laundry Appliances 
1.2 Laundry Appliances Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global Laundry Appliances Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Laundry Appliances Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016 
1.2.3 Washed Type 
1.2.4 Dry Cleaning Type 
1.3 Global Laundry Appliances Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Laundry Appliances Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022) 
1.3.2 Commercial 
1.3.3 Residential 
1.4 Global Laundry Appliances Market by Region (2012-2022) 
1.4.1 Global Laundry Appliances Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Laundry Appliances (2012-2022) 
1.5.1 Global Laundry Appliances Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.5.2 Global Laundry Appliances Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global Laundry Appliances Market Competition by Manufacturers 
2.1 Global Laundry Appliances Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017) 
2.1.1 Global Laundry Appliances Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017) 
2.1.2 Global Laundry Appliances Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017) 
2.2 Global Laundry Appliances Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017) 
2.3 Global Laundry Appliances Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017) 
2.4 Manufacturers Laundry Appliances Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type 
2.5 Laundry Appliances Market Competitive Situation and Trends 
2.5.1 Laundry Appliances Market Concentration Rate 
2.5.2 Laundry Appliances Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……

7 Global Laundry Appliances Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 Amana 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 Laundry Appliances Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 Amana Laundry Appliances Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 Bosch 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 Laundry Appliances Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 Bosch Laundry Appliances Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 Electrolux 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 Laundry Appliances Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 Electrolux Laundry Appliances Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 Fisher Paykel 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 Laundry Appliances Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 Fisher Paykel Laundry Appliances Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 Frigidaire 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 Laundry Appliances Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 Frigidaire Laundry Appliances Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.6 GE 
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.6.2 Laundry Appliances Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.6.2.1 Product A 
7.6.2.2 Product B 
7.6.3 GE Laundry Appliances Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.7 General Electric Company 
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.7.2 Laundry Appliances Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.7.2.1 Product A 
7.7.2.2 Product B 
7.7.3 General Electric Company Laundry Appliances Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.8 Joy Mangano 
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.8.2 Laundry Appliances Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.8.2.1 Product A 
7.8.2.2 Product B 
7.8.3 Joy Mangano Laundry Appliances Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.9 Kenmore 
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.9.2 Laundry Appliances Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.9.2.1 Product A 
7.9.2.2 Product B 
7.9.3 Kenmore Laundry Appliances Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.10 LG 
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.10.2 Laundry Appliances Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.10.2.1 Product A 
7.10.2.2 Product B 
7.10.3 LG Laundry Appliances Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.11 Maytag 
7.12 Miele 
7.13 Panasonic 
7.14 Rowenta 
7.15 Samsung 
7.16 Shark 
7.17 Speed Queen 
7.18 Steamfast 
7.19 Summit 
7.20 Whirlpool

Continued…..

