Telecommunications: Central African Republic Market 2017 - Current and Future Plans

The telecommunications market in CAR generated $48.7m in service revenue in 2015 and will grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2016-2021. Mobile data and fixed Internet will be the fastest-growing segments over the forecast period. The volatile political and security situation will dampen growth in the short term. However, long-term plans by operators to expand mobile network coverage and the expected introduction of 3G services by additional operators will drive long-term growth in the telecom market.

Key Findings

• The overall telecom service revenue in CAR declined 0.9% year-over-year to $44.3m in 2016.

• From 2016 to 2021, the telecommunications market in CAR will see service revenue CAGR of 10.1%, driven by mobile voice revenues.

• Mobile revenue will account for a greater proportion of total telecommunications revenue in 2021.

• The CAR telecom market will be dominated by Orange as the leading mobile and fixed data operator followed by Telecom.

Synopsis

“Central African Republic: Improved Political Stability Cause for Guarded Optimism” provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in CAR today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2020. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into CAR telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research’s databases.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

• Regional context: Telecom market size and trends in CAR compared with other countries in AME region

• Economic, demographic and political context in CAR

• The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more

• A demand profile: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, fixed Internet, mobile voice and mobile data

• Service evolution: a look at changes in the breakdown of overall revenue between the fixed and mobile sectors and between voice, data and video from 2013 to 2020

• The competitive landscape: an examination of key trends in competition and in the performance, revenue market shares and expected moves of service providers over the next 18-24 months

• In-depth sector analysis of fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice and mobile data services: a quantitative analysis of service adoption trends by network technology and by operator, as well as of average revenue per line/subscription and service revenue through the end of the forecast period

• Main opportunities: this section details the near-term opportunities for operators, vendors and investors in CAR’s telecommunications market

