Communications & Collaboration - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

Communications & Collaboration Market 2017 - Current and Future Plans

PUNE, INDIA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

This strategic focus report analyses the current trends, drivers, and inhibitors impacting the communications & collaboration market. The report outlines the evolution of communications & collaboration technologies, and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market. This report also presents view of the revenue opportunities in the communications & collaboration market through to 2020, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, sectors, and size band. Moreover, following in-depth ICT decision maker surveys, the report outlines enterprises’ investment priorities in the communications & collaboration segment.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/863624-strategic-focus-report-communications-collaboration

Key Findings

- Hosted IP PBX remains the fastest-growing segment in the communications & collaboration market.

- Companies are investing in new locations, preferably near shore, in order to overcome barriers such as working and collaborating with partners and teams in different time zones.

- Business process management (BPM) and BPO are evolving and converging to completely transform the way enterprises are doing business. Enterprises are using BPM to manage the interface between lines of business and IT staff.

Synopsis

Strategic Focus Report – Communications & collaboration analyses the current trends, drivers, and inhibitors impacting the communications & collaboration market. The report outlines the evolution of communications & collaboration, and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market. This report also presents view of the revenue opportunities in the communications & collaboration market through to 2020, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, sector, and size band. Moreover, following in-depth ICT decision maker surveys, the report outlines enterprises’ investment priorities in communications & collaboration.

This product covers the latest trends in the communications & collaboration market, coupled with insight into the vendor landscape and market size in the communications & collaboration domain.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

- The latest trends impacting the communications & collaboration market.

- The market drivers (both supply-side and demand-side) that will facilitate the growth of the communications & collaboration market.

- The market inhibitors that may hinder the pervasive adoption of communications & collaboration.

- Identification of the top ICT vendors in the communications & collaboration market, coupled with an overview of the top 5 vendors.

- The primary findings from view of revenue opportunities in the communications & collaboration market through to 2020, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, sectors and size band.

- An identification of enterprises’ investment priorities based on their budget allocations relating to communications & collaboration.

Reasons to Buy

- Understand the communications & collaboration landscape, the recent trends, drivers, and inhibitors shaping the communications & collaboration segment.

- Comprehend the communications & collaboration vendor landscape and track their relative performance in the communications & collaboration market to gain a competitive advantage.

- Enhance your market segmentation by analyzing the revenue opportunity forecasts figure in the communications & collaboration market from 2015 to 2020, spanning six regions, 14 verticals, and two size bands.

- Understand how organization’s communications & collaboration requirements are set to change in the next two years in order to prioritize your target market.

Table of Content: Key Points

1 Introduction

2 Technology evolution

2.1 Current technology trends

2.2 Key market drivers and inhibitors

2.2.1 Key market drivers

2.2.2 Key inhibitors

3 Vendor landscape

3.1 Vendor snapshot (the top five vendors)

4 The market opportunity

4.1 The total market opportunity

4.2 Geographic breakdown

4.3 Vertical market breakdown

4.4 Sizeband breakdown

5 Communications & collaboration investment priorities

6 Summary

6.1 Evolution of low cost UC solutions and rising acceptance of enterprise mobility leading to increased demand for communications & collaboration solutions

…Continued

ACCESS REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/863624-strategic-focus-report-communications-collaboration

Get in touch:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/4828928

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WiseGuyReports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wiseguyreports-1009007869213183/?fref=ts