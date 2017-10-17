Enterprise Content Management Market 2017-By Facilitate Decision Making on the Basis of Historic and Forecasts Data 2020

Enterprise Content Management Market 2017–By Identifying the Key Market Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future

This strategic focus report analyses the current trends, drivers, and inhibitors impacting the enterprise content management market. The report outlines the evolution of enterprise content management technologies, and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market. This report also presents view of the revenue opportunities in the enterprise content management market through to 2020, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, sectors, and size band. Moreover, following in-depth ICT decision maker surveys, the report outlines enterprises’ investment priorities in the enterprise content management segment.

Key Findings

- With increasing stress on compliance regulations and the governance of digital data, along with evolving extended enterprise business processes, ECM has become a viable tool that can enable enterprises to derive the maximum value from rapidly increasing enterprise content.

- Enterprise content available across processes and systems needs to be accessed, examined, and delivered for use in a more contextual and modified manner across enterprises.

- ECM solutions not only source enterprise content from different data sources, but also structure it and apply the organization’s existing templates for policies, data formats, content integration, and management.

Synopsis

This product covers the latest trends in the enterprise content management market, coupled with insight into the vendor landscape and market size in the enterprise content management domain.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

- The latest trends impacting the enterprise content management market.

- The market drivers (both supply-side and demand-side) that will facilitate the growth of the enterprise content management market.

- The market inhibitors that may hinder the pervasive adoption of enterprise content management.

- Identification of the top ICT vendors in the enterprise content management market, coupled with an overview of the top 5 vendors.

- The primary findings from view of revenue opportunities in the enterprise content management market through to 2020, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, sectors and size band.

- An identification of enterprises’ investment priorities based on their budget allocations relating to enterprise content management.

Table of Content: Key Points

1 Introduction

2 Technology evolution

2.1 Current technology trends

2.2 Key market drivers and inhibitors

2.2.1 Key market drivers

2.2.2 Key inhibitors

3 Vendor landscape

3.1 Vendor snapshot (the top 5 vendors)

4 The market opportunity

4.1 The total market opportunity

4.2 Geographic breakdown

4.3 Vertical market breakdown

4.4 Size band breakdown

5 Enterprise content management investment priorities

6 Summary

6.1 Compliance requirements and digitization is driving the ECM market

7 Appendix

7.1 Definitions

…Continued

