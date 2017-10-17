Railway Construction APAC Market 2017- By Develop Strategies Based on the Latest Regulatory Events

Railway Construction APAC Market 2017 - Opportunity, Driving Trends and deep study.

PUNE, INDIA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synopsis

The report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights based on over 1,200 CIC projects in 13 countries. The report provides detailed metrics on each country’s road and railway construction projects, as tracked by the CIC, split by type, start date and value.

Summary

This report details the investment in large-scale road and railway projects in the region, based on the projects tracked by Construction Intelligence Center (CIC). The projects are at various stages of development, from announced to execution, and are in 4 categories: railways, roads, trams and metros and tunnels and bridges. A total of 13 countries in the region are covered, and the combined value of projects tracked in these countries stood at US$2.86 trillion as of June 2015. The average value of projects across the 1,266 projects studied is US$2.26 billion. The highest value project tracked in this report is the US$200 billion China-Russia-Canada-America High Speed Rail Road.

Scope

The report provides analysis based on CIC projects showing value by country and top project listings. Top participants for the sector are also shown.

Reasons to Buy

• Gain an insight into the main drivers of activity and forecasts, providing an understanding of key trends.

• Gain analysis of the main project participants by value and sector, enabling clients to target products and services for each project type.

• Gain access to top project data for road and railway projects by location, value, stage and start date.

Key Highlights

• CIC Projects analysis shows that road and rail construction projects for the 13 countries is estimated to be US$2.86 trillion.

• The railways sector leads for Asia-Pacific, with projects valued at US$1.58 trillion, followed by roads with US$580.7 billion.

• Trams and metros is in third place with projects valued at US$378.9 billion, followed by tunnels and bridges with US$324.6 billion.

• China leads in all sectors but roads which is headed by India. The 13 countries have over 68% of the projects worth a total of US$1.96 trillion at the pre-construction stage.

Table of Content: Key Points

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. REGIONAL OVERVIEW

3. SECTOR OVERVIEW

3.1. Railways

3.2. Roads

3.3. Trams and Metros

3.4. Tunnels and Bridges

4. KEY OPERATORS

4.1. Contractors

4.2. Consulting Engineers

4.3. Key Project Owners

5. COUNTRY PROFILE – AUSTRALIA

5.1. General Outlook

5.2. Projects Analysis

6. COUNTRY PROFILE – CHINA

6.1. General Outlook

6.2. Projects Analysis

7. COUNTRY PROFILE – HONG KONG

7.1. General Outlook

7.2. Projects Analysis

8. COUNTRY PROFILE – INDIA

8.1. General Outlook

8.2. Projects Analysis

9. COUNTRY PROFILE – INDONESIA

9.1. General Outlook

9.2. Projects Analysis

10. COUNTRY PROFILE – JAPAN

10.1. General Outlook

10.2. Projects Analysis

11. COUNTRY PROFILE – MALAYSIA

11.1. General Outlook

11.2. Projects Analysis

12. COUNTRY PROFILE – PAKISTAN

12.1. General Outlook

12.2. Projects Analysis

13. COUNTRY PROFILE – SINGAPORE

13.1. General Outlook

13.2. Projects Analysis

14. COUNTRY PROFILE – SOUTH KOREA

…Continued

