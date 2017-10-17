Potato Protein 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.21% and Forecast to 2022

Potato Protein Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Potato Protein Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Potato Protein Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the Potato Protein market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Potato Protein market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Potato Protein market is valued at 73 million $ in 2016 and is expected to reach 93 million $ by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.21% between 2016 and 2022.

The major players in global Potato Protein market include

Avebe

Tereos

Roquette

AKV Langholt AMBA

Emsland-StarkeGmbH

KMC (Kartoffelmelcentralen)

Meelunie

Royal Ingredients Group

Südstarke

Pepees

PPZ Niechlow

Agrana

WPPZ

China Essence Group.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Potato Protein in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, the Potato Protein market is primarily split into

Low Purity Potato Protein (<70%)

Medium Purity Potato Protein (70%-80%)

High Purity Potato Protein (≥80%)

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Feed Industry

Food Industry

