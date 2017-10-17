Global Artificial Sports Turf Market 2017 Size, Share, Status, Type and Application, Segmentation, Forecast by 2022

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Artificial Sports Turf Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Artificial Sports Turf in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Artificial Sports Turf market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Tencate Group (Netherlands)

FieldTurf (Tarkett) (France)

Shaw Sports Turf (US)

Polytan GmbH (Germany)

ACT Global Sports (US)

TigerTurf Americas

LIMONTA SPORT S.p.A. (Italy)

SIS Pitches (UK)

Edel Grass B.V. (Netherlands)

Taishan (China)

Nurteks (Turkey)

Mondo S.p.A. (Italy)

ForestGrass (China)

Co Creation Grasss (China)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

PP Sports Turf

PE Sports Turf

Nylon Sports Turf

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Artificial Sports Turf for each application, including

Football Stadium

Hockey Stadium

Tennis & Paddle Stadium

Multisports Stadium

Rugby Stadium

Others

