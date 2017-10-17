Enterprise Business Analytics Software Market Segmentation, Application, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2017 To 2022

Enterprise Business Analytics Software-Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enterprise Business Analytics Software Market 2017

Description:

This report studies the global Enterprise Business Analytics Software market, analyzes and researches the Enterprise Business Analytics Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

SAP AG

Tableau Software, Inc

QlikTech International AB

Tibco Software, Inc

MicroStrategy Inc

SAS Institute, Inc.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Enterprise Business Analytics Software can be split into

Customer relationship management (CRM)

Business analytics

Business intelligence (BI)

Predictive analysis software

Collaboration software

Market segment by Application, Enterprise Business Analytics Software can be split into

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

Table of Contents:

Global Enterprise Business Analytics Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

