Global Fungicides Market 2017 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity And Forecast To 2022

Fungicides-Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022

Description:

This report studies Fungicides in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Syngenta

UPL

FMC

BASF

Bayer

Nufarm

Pioneer (Dupont)

Sumitomo Chemical

Dow AgroSciences

Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI)

Indofil

Adama Agricultural Solutions

Arysta LifeScience

Forward International

IQV Agro

SipcamAdvan

Gowan

Everris (ICL)

Certis USA

Acme Organics Private

Rotam

Sinochem

Limin Chemical

Shuangji Chemical

Jiangxi Heyi

Lier Chemical

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Dithiocarbamates

Benzimidazoles

Chloronitriles

Triazoles

Phenylamides

Strobilurins

Bio-Fungicides

Others

By Application, the market can be split into

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

Table of Contents:

Global Fungicides Market Professional Survey Report 2017

1 Industry Overview of Fungicides

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Fungicides

1.1.1 Definition of Fungicides

1.1.2 Specifications of Fungicides

1.2 Classification of Fungicides

1.2.1 Dithiocarbamates

1.2.2 Benzimidazoles

1.2.3 Chloronitriles

1.2.4 Triazoles

1.2.5 Phenylamides

1.2.6 Strobilurins

1.2.7 Bio-Fungicides

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Applications of Fungicides

1.3.1 Cereals and Grains

1.3.2 Oilseeds & Pulses

1.3.3 Fruits & Vegetables

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Fungicides

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Fungicides

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fungicides

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Fungicides

…….

