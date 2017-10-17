Global Fungicides Market 2017 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity And Forecast To 2022
PUNE, INDIA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fungicides Market 2017
Description:
This report studies Fungicides in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Syngenta
UPL
FMC
BASF
Bayer
Nufarm
Pioneer (Dupont)
Sumitomo Chemical
Dow AgroSciences
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI)
Indofil
Adama Agricultural Solutions
Arysta LifeScience
Forward International
IQV Agro
SipcamAdvan
Gowan
Everris (ICL)
Certis USA
Acme Organics Private
Rotam
Sinochem
Limin Chemical
Shuangji Chemical
Jiangxi Heyi
Lier Chemical
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Dithiocarbamates
Benzimidazoles
Chloronitriles
Triazoles
Phenylamides
Strobilurins
Bio-Fungicides
Others
By Application, the market can be split into
Cereals and Grains
Oilseeds & Pulses
Fruits & Vegetables
Others
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
