Global Fungicides Market 2017 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity And Forecast To 2022

PUNE, INDIA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fungicides Market 2017     

This report studies Fungicides in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering 
Syngenta 
UPL 
FMC 
BASF 
Bayer 
Nufarm 
Pioneer (Dupont) 
Sumitomo Chemical 
Dow AgroSciences 
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI) 
Indofil 
Adama Agricultural Solutions 
Arysta LifeScience 
Forward International 
IQV Agro 
SipcamAdvan 
Gowan 
Everris (ICL) 
Certis USA 
Acme Organics Private 
Rotam 
Sinochem 
Limin Chemical 
Shuangji Chemical 
Jiangxi Heyi 
Lier Chemical

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Dithiocarbamates 
Benzimidazoles 
Chloronitriles 
Triazoles 
Phenylamides 
Strobilurins 
Bio-Fungicides 
Others

By Application, the market can be split into 
Cereals and Grains 
Oilseeds & Pulses 
Fruits & Vegetables 
Others

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want) 
North America 
China 
Europe 
Southeast Asia 
Japan 
India

Table of Contents:

Global Fungicides Market Professional Survey Report 2017 
1 Industry Overview of Fungicides 
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Fungicides 
1.1.1 Definition of Fungicides 
1.1.2 Specifications of Fungicides 
1.2 Classification of Fungicides 
1.2.1 Dithiocarbamates 
1.2.2 Benzimidazoles 
1.2.3 Chloronitriles 
1.2.4 Triazoles 
1.2.5 Phenylamides 
1.2.6 Strobilurins 
1.2.7 Bio-Fungicides 
1.2.8 Others 
1.3 Applications of Fungicides 
1.3.1 Cereals and Grains 
1.3.2 Oilseeds & Pulses 
1.3.3 Fruits & Vegetables 
1.3.4 Others 
1.4 Market Segment by Regions 
1.4.1 North America 
1.4.2 China 
1.4.3 Europe 
1.4.4 Southeast Asia 
1.4.5 Japan 
1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Fungicides 
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers 
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Fungicides 
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fungicides 
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Fungicides

…….

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Fungicides 
8.1 Syngenta 
8.1.1 Company Profile 
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.1.2.1 Product A 
8.1.2.2 Product B 
8.1.3 Syngenta 2016 Fungicides Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.1.4 Syngenta 2016 Fungicides Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.2 UPL 
8.2.1 Company Profile 
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.2.2.1 Product A 
8.2.2.2 Product B 
8.2.3 UPL 2016 Fungicides Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.2.4 UPL 2016 Fungicides Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.3 FMC 
8.3.1 Company Profile 
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.3.2.1 Product A 
8.3.2.2 Product B 
8.3.3 FMC 2016 Fungicides Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.3.4 FMC 2016 Fungicides Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.4 BASF 
8.4.1 Company Profile 
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.4.2.1 Product A 
8.4.2.2 Product B 
8.4.3 BASF 2016 Fungicides Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.4.4 BASF 2016 Fungicides Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.5 Bayer 
8.5.1 Company Profile 
8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.5.2.1 Product A 
8.5.2.2 Product B 
8.5.3 Bayer 2016 Fungicides Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.5.4 Bayer 2016 Fungicides Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.6 Nufarm 
8.6.1 Company Profile 
8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.6.2.1 Product A 
8.6.2.2 Product B 
8.6.3 Nufarm 2016 Fungicides Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.6.4 Nufarm 2016 Fungicides Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.7 Pioneer (Dupont) 
8.7.1 Company Profile 
8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.7.2.1 Product A 
8.7.2.2 Product B 
8.7.3 Pioneer (Dupont) 2016 Fungicides Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.7.4 Pioneer (Dupont) 2016 Fungicides Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.8 Sumitomo Chemical 
8.8.1 Company Profile 
8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.8.2.1 Product A 
8.8.2.2 Product B 
8.8.3 Sumitomo Chemical 2016 Fungicides Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.8.4 Sumitomo Chemical 2016 Fungicides Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.9 Dow AgroSciences 
8.9.1 Company Profile 
8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.9.2.1 Product A 
8.9.2.2 Product B 
8.9.3 Dow AgroSciences 2016 Fungicides Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.9.4 Dow AgroSciences 2016 Fungicides Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.10 Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI) 
8.10.1 Company Profile 
8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.10.2.1 Product A 
8.10.2.2 Product B 
8.10.3 Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI) 2016 Fungicides Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.10.4 Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI) 2016 Fungicides Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.11 Indofil 
8.12 Adama Agricultural Solutions 
8.13 Arysta LifeScience 
8.14 Forward International 
8.15 IQV Agro 
8.16 SipcamAdvan 
8.17 Gowan 
8.18 Everris (ICL) 
8.19 Certis USA 
8.20 Acme Organics Private 
8.21 Rotam 
8.22 Sinochem 
8.23 Limin Chemical 
8.24 Shuangji Chemical 
8.25 Jiangxi Heyi 
8.26 Lier Chemical

Continued…..

