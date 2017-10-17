Research Report Explores Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Market Growth Analysis to 2026

Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUMMARY

WiseGuyReports published new report, “Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Market”

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis or NASH is a form of liver disease that causes inflammation and accumulation of fat tissues in the liver. It resembles alcoholic liver disease but occurs to those who drink too little or no alcohol. NASH shows no symptoms and is also known as a “Silent” liver disease. NASH can lead to cirrhosis, in which liver is permanently damaged and scarred and after a certain point, no treatment can cure it and thus lead to death.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2379203-global-non-alcoholic-steatohepatitis-nash-drugs-market-industry-analysis-outlook-2017

There are two types of fatty liver disease: alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). When inflammation is present with accumulation of fat in the liver then it is referred as NASH. Obesity and diabetes are most common cause of NASH disease. It is a challenge for the patient to recognize the accumulation of fat in the liver as patient experience no such symptoms until reach the advanced stage of the disease. The diagnosis of NASH includes blood tests, MRI, X-rays and liver biopsy. Treatment of NASH includes managing and improving the condition of NASH from being worse and is recommended to bring changes in lifestyle and also use of off label drugs to control and manage indications related to NASH. Currently there is no approved drug in the market but is expected to enter the market in 2020. Currently, there are five potential Phase III drugs in the market including Elafibranor, Ocaliva (OCA), Cenicriviroc (CVC), Selonsertib and Aramchol.

The global NASH market is expected to show significant growth after the introduction of therapeutics drugs in 2020. Growth of market will mainly be driven by increasing patient base, rise in obese population, increasing type-2 diabetic population and increasing health expenditure. However, growth of market will also be hindered by absence of effective diagnostics, costly drugs, regulatory challenges and undefined pathogenesis.

The report “Global NASH Drugs Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2026)” analyzes the development of this market, with focus on the US and Europe region. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report. The four major players: Genfit SA, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Allergan Plc. (Tobira) and Gilead Sciences are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global NASH market along with the study of the regional markets.



TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Market Overview

2. Global NASH Market

3. Global NASH Therapeutics Market

4. Regional NASH Market

5. Market Dynamics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

..CONTINUED

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.