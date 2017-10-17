Cocooning Market 2017 - Current and Future Plans

Cocooning Market 2017-By Facilitate Decision Making on the Basis of Historic and Forecasts Data

Cocooning reflects consumers' need to stay at home and revert to more conventional methods of performing tasks, such as cooking from scratch. This sentiment is highly aspirational, particularly among consumers leading busy lifestyles who do not have the time to retire to the comfort of their own homes as much as they would like.

Consumers are now finding it much easier to recreate traditional out-of-home experiences in the comfort of their own homes amid the proliferation of products offering "professional quality" and "consumer experiences" more commonly associated with out-of-home channels. Many of these running themes provide social currency in the form of "status skills" gained from using professional-grade products.

- Millennials are most likely to adopt new technologies that can support and enhance product consumption at home.

- Millennials and female consumers have greater financial worries than average, and are thus opting to stay home to save money.

- Identify the reasons underpinning consumers' choice to spend more time at home and how this need affects their purchasing choices.

- Gain insight into the key consumer segments that are most likely to be a driver for innovation.

- Put innovative products into context by connecting them to specific consumer trends and preferences.

Trend snapshot

What is Cocooning?

Why is Cocooning?

Who is driving Cocooning?

How can Cocooning be capitalized on?

What Next in Cocooning?

Appendix

