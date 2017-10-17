Global Diabetes Devices Market By Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecast 2021

Global Diabetes Devices Market

Diabetes, referred to as diabetes mellitus by doctors, is a group of metabolic disorders which abnormally affect the level of sugar (glucose) in blood. Diabetes can either be due to pancreas not producing enough insulin or irresponsiveness of cells of the body to insulin. Insulin is a hormone which regulates the metabolism of carbohydrates, fat and protein by absorbing glucose (sugar) from the blood into fat, liver and skeletal muscles.

Diabetes devices are used in managing and treating diabetes and the market is filled with a vast variety of these devices. These devices can be broadly classified into two categories that include glucose monitoring and insulin pumps. Glucose monitoring devices are further divided into two type: traditional glucose monitoring and continuous glucose monitoring.

The U.S. is a major contributor to the global diabetes device market supported by increased ageing and obese population, better accessibility and favorable reimbursement policies for continuous glucose monitoring systems.

Continuous glucose monitoring was the most significant segment in the growth of global diabetes device market due to technological improvements in monitoring systems and increased recommendations by doctors. This segment is likely to witness a notable growth in future as well.

The global diabetes device market is expected to grow in future with increasing ageing population, obese population, rising spending on diabetes treatment, expanding patient pool suffering from diabetes, increasing disposable income and growing urbanization. Key trends of this market include increasing awareness towards diabetes devices, rising innovations in diabetes devices and adoption of sedentary lifestyle. However, there are some factors which can hinder the market growth including stringent legal norms, high costs and alternative treatments.

The report “Global Diabetes Devices Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)” by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering the U.S., and Europe region along with the global market. The report profiles the key players of the market including Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Abbott Laboratories and DexCom Inc.

