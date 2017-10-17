Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Frozen Ready Meal Market 2017 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Frozen Ready Meal Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.

Frozen Ready Meal Market:

Executive Summary

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Frozen Ready Meal in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India

Global Frozen Ready Meal market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

ConAgra
Fleury Michon
Kraft Heinz
Nestle
Unilever
2 Sisters Food Group
Kerry Group
Pinnacle Foods
Sanquan Food
Amy's Kitchen
Europastry
Iceland Foods
LDC Sable
Iglo Group
Ajinomoto Group
General Mills
JBS
Kellogg
Findus Group
Frosta
Maple Leaf Foods
Nichirei Foods
Schwan's Company
Greencore Group

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Beef Meals
Chicken Meals
Frozen Pizza
Frozen Vegetarian Meals
Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Frozen Ready Meal for each application, including

Supermarket
Convenience Store
Online Stores
Others

