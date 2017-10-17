Global Frozen Ready Meal Market 2017 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022
Executive Summary
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Frozen Ready Meal in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Frozen Ready Meal market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
ConAgra
Fleury Michon
Kraft Heinz
Nestle
Unilever
2 Sisters Food Group
Kerry Group
Pinnacle Foods
Sanquan Food
Amy's Kitchen
Europastry
Iceland Foods
LDC Sable
Iglo Group
Ajinomoto Group
General Mills
JBS
Kellogg
Findus Group
Frosta
Maple Leaf Foods
Nichirei Foods
Schwan's Company
Greencore Group
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Beef Meals
Chicken Meals
Frozen Pizza
Frozen Vegetarian Meals
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Frozen Ready Meal for each application, including
Supermarket
Convenience Store
Online Stores
Others
Table of Content:
Global Frozen Ready Meal Market Research Report 2017
1 Frozen Ready Meal Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Frozen Ready Meal
1.2 Frozen Ready Meal Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Frozen Ready Meal Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Frozen Ready Meal Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Beef Meals
1.2.4 Chicken Meals
1.2.5 Frozen Pizza
1.2.6 Frozen Vegetarian Meals
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Global Frozen Ready Meal Segment by Application
1.3.1 Frozen Ready Meal Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Supermarket
1.3.3 Convenience Store
1.3.4 Online Stores
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Frozen Ready Meal Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Frozen Ready Meal Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Frozen Ready Meal (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Frozen Ready Meal Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Frozen Ready Meal Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2 Global Frozen Ready Meal Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Frozen Ready Meal Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.1 Global Frozen Ready Meal Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.2 Global Frozen Ready Meal Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.2 Global Frozen Ready Meal Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.3 Global Frozen Ready Meal Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.4 Manufacturers Frozen Ready Meal Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Frozen Ready Meal Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Frozen Ready Meal Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Frozen Ready Meal Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Frozen Ready Meal Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)
3.1 Global Frozen Ready Meal Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.2 Global Frozen Ready Meal Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.3 Global Frozen Ready Meal Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.4 Global Frozen Ready Meal Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.5 North America Frozen Ready Meal Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.6 Europe Frozen Ready Meal Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.7 China Frozen Ready Meal Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.8 Japan Frozen Ready Meal Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.9 Southeast Asia Frozen Ready Meal Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.10 India Frozen Ready Meal Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
4 Global Frozen Ready Meal Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Frozen Ready Meal Consumption by Region (2012-2017)
4.2 North America Frozen Ready Meal Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.3 Europe Frozen Ready Meal Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.4 China Frozen Ready Meal Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.5 Japan Frozen Ready Meal Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.6 Southeast Asia Frozen Ready Meal Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.7 India Frozen Ready Meal Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
5 Global Frozen Ready Meal Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Frozen Ready Meal Production and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
5.2 Global Frozen Ready Meal Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
5.3 Global Frozen Ready Meal Price by Type (2012-2017)
5.4 Global Frozen Ready Meal Production Growth by Type (2012-2017)
6 Global Frozen Ready Meal Market Analysis by Application
6.1 Global Frozen Ready Meal Consumption and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)
6.2 Global Frozen Ready Meal Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)
6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities
6.3.1 Potential Applications
6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries
Continuous…
