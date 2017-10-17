Connected Rail Market 2017 Global Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Connected Rail Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Connected Rail Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Connected Rail Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report offers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Connected Rail market. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions across United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Others. The report categorizes Connected Rail market by By Services, By Safety and Signaling System, and application. Detailed analysis of key players, along with key growth strategies adopted by them is also covered in this report on Connected Rail market.

This report focus Global market, it covers details as following:

Key Players

Bombardier Inc. (Canada)

Alstom SA (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Hitachi Limited (Japan)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Huawei (China)

Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Wabtec Corporation (U.S.)

Nokia Corp. (Finland)

IBM (U.S.)

Teldat (U.S.)

Lat-Lon (U.S.)

Thales Group (France)

Trimble (U.S.)

Wipro (India)

Key Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Others

Asia & Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Malaysia

Others

Africa & Middle East

South Africa

Egypt

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Others

Main types of products

Connected Rail Market, by Services

Passenger Mobility and Services

Passenger Information System

IP Video Surveillance

Predictive Maintenance

Others

Connected Rail Market, by Safety and Signaling System

Positive Train Control (PTC)

Communication/Computer-Based Train Control (CBTC)

Automated/Integrated Train Control (ATC)

Connected Rail Market, by Key Consumer

Diesel Locomotive

Electric Locomotive

DMU

EMU

Light Rail/Tram Car

Subway/Metro Vehicle

Passenger Coach

Freight Wagon

