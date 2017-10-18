Increasing Number Of Sport Events Merged With New Stadiums Across To Drive The Growth Of LED Stadium Screens

LED Stadium Screens Market

LED Stadium Screens Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024

The global LED stadium screens market is segmented into product type such as LED ribbon displays, LED video walls, scoreboard screens, and perimeter LED displays. Among these segments, scoreboard screens segment is expected to expand at considerable pace during the forecast period. Rising demand for multi-functional scoring display in stadiums is a major factor which is believed to drive the growth of this segment.

Global LED stadium screens market is expected to register a 6.9% CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the global LED stadium screens market was valued at USD 1.22 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach at notable revenue of 2.0 Billion by the end of forecast period. Additionally, live events and national & international sport tournaments are major factors which are estimated to propel the demand for LED stadium screens during the forecast period.

The full-color LED screens segment by color display is likely to grow at remarkable pace during the forecast period. The stadium owners are looking forward to install interactive color displays and to offer high visibility and comfort to the viewers in the stadiums. Further, high definition, bright color, zero reflection, wide visible angle, low power consumption and long service life are the advantages of full-color LED screens which are fueling the growth of this segment.

Rising sport activities

Huge popularity of sport events such FIFA, NBA and others and high investment by organizers to provide better game experience to the viewers in stadium is escalating the demand for small to very large LED screens in Stadiums. Further, increasing number of sport fans across the world and their inclination towards sport stadiums are envisioned to bolster the growth of global LED stadium screens market over the forecast period.

Increasing number of stadiums

Continuous emergence of new stadiums coupled with growing modification in existing stadiums is fueling the demand for LED stadium screens and other required technologies. Further, increasing stadium capacities is also a considerable factor which is increasing the demand for extra screens which in turn anticipated fostering the growth of LED stadium screens market.

Although, high installation cost of LED stadium screens is a major restraint to the growth of global market. Additionally, growing preference for watching sports through smartphones, computers and other media streaming devices is also a major factor which is turning a part of population away from the stadiums which is likely to restrain the growth of LED stadium screens market in near future.

The report titled “LED Stadium Screens Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the global LED stadium screens market in terms of market segmentation by technology, by color display, by products and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global LED stadium screens market which includes company profiling of Mitsubishi Electric, NEC Display Solutions, Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Shenzhen Dicolor OPtoelectronics Co.,Ltd,Barco NV, Daktronics Dr., Electronic Displays Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global LED stadium screens market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

