Global Wellness Tourism Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2022

Wellness Tourism -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2021

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellness Tourism Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Wellness Tourism -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2021” To Its Research Database

This report studies the global Wellness Tourism market, analyzes and researches the Wellness Tourism development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
    Accor
    Allergan
    Canyon Ranch
    Carlson Rezidor
    Four Seasons
    Fitpacking
    Galderma
    Hilton
    Hyatt
    IHG
    Ipsen
    KPJ Healthcare
    Marriott
    Miraval Resort & Spa
    M?venpick
    Omni Hotels Management
    Pravassa
    Rancho La Puerta
    Shangri-La
    Starwood

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
    United States
    EU
    Japan
    China
    India
    Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Wellness Tourism can be split into
    Domestic wellness tourism
    International wellness tourism

Market segment by Application, Wellness Tourism can be split into
    Application 1
    Application 2
    Application 3

Table of Contents

United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia Wellness Tourism Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021
1 Industry Overview of Wellness Tourism
    1.1  Wellness Tourism Market Overview
        1.1.1 Wellness Tourism Product Scope
        1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
    1.2 Global Wellness Tourism Market Size and Analysis by Regions
        1.2.1 United States
        1.2.2 EU
        1.2.3 Japan
        1.2.4 China
        1.2.5 India
        1.2.6 Southeast Asia
    1.3 Wellness Tourism Market by Type
        1.3.1 Domestic wellness tourism
        1.3.2 International wellness tourism
    1.4 Wellness Tourism Market by End Users/Application
        1.4.1 Application 1
        1.4.2 Application 2
        1.4.3 Application 3

2 Global Wellness Tourism Competition Analysis by Players
    2.1 Wellness Tourism Market Size (Value) by Players (2015-2016)
    2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
        2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
        2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
        2.2.3 New Entrants
        2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
    3.1 Accor
        3.1.1 Company Profile
        3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
        3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
        3.1.4 Wellness Tourism Revenue (Value) (2011-2016)
        3.1.5 Recent Developments
    3.2 Allergan
        3.2.1 Company Profile
        3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
        3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
        3.2.4 Wellness Tourism Revenue (Value) (2011-2016)
        3.2.5 Recent Developments
    3.3 Canyon Ranch
        3.3.1 Company Profile
        3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
        3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
        3.3.4 Wellness Tourism Revenue (Value) (2011-2016)
        3.3.5 Recent Developments
    3.4 Carlson Rezidor
        3.4.1 Company Profile
        3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
        3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
        3.4.4 Wellness Tourism Revenue (Value) (2011-2016)
        3.4.5 Recent Developments
    3.5 Four Seasons
        3.5.1 Company Profile
        3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
        3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
        3.5.4 Wellness Tourism Revenue (Value) (2011-2016)
        3.5.5 Recent Developments
    3.6 Fitpacking
        3.6.1 Company Profile
        3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
        3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
        3.6.4 Wellness Tourism Revenue (Value) (2011-2016)
        3.6.5 Recent Developments
    3.7 Galderma
        3.7.1 Company Profile
        3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
        3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
        3.7.4 Wellness Tourism Revenue (Value) (2011-2016)
        3.7.5 Recent Developments
    3.8 Hilton
        3.8.1 Company Profile
        3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
        3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
        3.8.4 Wellness Tourism Revenue (Value) (2011-2016)
        3.8.5 Recent Developments
    3.9 Hyatt
        3.9.1 Company Profile
        3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
        3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
        3.9.4 Wellness Tourism Revenue (Value) (2011-2016)
        3.9.5 Recent Developments
    3.10 IHG
        3.10.1 Company Profile
        3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
        3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
        3.10.4 Wellness Tourism Revenue (Value) (2011-2016)
        3.10.5 Recent Developments
    3.11 Ipsen
    3.12 KPJ Healthcare
    3.13 Marriott
    3.14 Miraval Resort & Spa
    3.15 M?venpick
    3.16 Omni Hotels Management
    3.17 Pravassa
    3.18 Rancho La Puerta
    3.19 Shangri-La
    3.20 Starwood

4 Global Wellness Tourism Market Size by Type and Application (2011-2016)
    4.1 Global Wellness Tourism Market Size by Type (2011-2016)
    4.2 Global Wellness Tourism Market Size by Application (2011-2016)
    4.3 Potential Application of Wellness Tourism in Future
    4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Wellness Tourism

..

