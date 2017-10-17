Global Constipation Market Competition by Manufacturers Opportunities and Forecast to 2021

Global Constipation Market

Constipation is a chronic medical condition which makes a person unable to pass fecal content properly. In this condition, the stool is often dry, hard and painful to pass. Bowel movements vary person to person but, if the bowel movement is missing for more than 3 days in adults and 4 days in children, then it is considered as constipation. Constipation can be of three types; irritable bowel syndrome-constipation (IBS-C), chronic idiopathic constipation and opioid-induced-constipation (OIC).

The U.S. is a major contributor to the global constipation market supported by rising opioid usage among chronic disease patients and increasing prescription drugs volumes. The U.S. is likely to experience further growth in constipation market with increasing ageing population and rapid development of new drugs in the market.

There exist vast opportunities for prescription drugs in the constipation market. However, OTC drugs and laxatives are generally used for treating constipation, patients and physicians have started recognizing the importance of branded drugs. Future growth of the constipation market is based on continued growth of prescription therapies to treat constipation, increased research and development of novel drugs by biopharmaceutical companies, increasing patient and physician awareness of effective prescription alternatives to Over-the-Counter medications.

The global constipation market is expected to grow in future with rising constipation prevalence, increasing ageing population, rise in health expenditure, mounting spinal cord injury patient population, growing spending on medicines and pharmaceutical R&D expenditure. Key trends of this market include progressing drugs under pipeline and adoption of unhealthy lifestyle. However, there are some factors which can hinder growth of the market including stringent regulations and low awareness of prescription drugs.

The report “Global Constipation Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)” by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering the U.S., Japan, China and Europe. The report profiles the key players of the market including Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ARDELYX Inc.

