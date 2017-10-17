India Smart Watch Market 2017 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2021

The smart wearable market in India is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 40% in the coming five years.

Wearable technology refers to the technology wherein sensors and other electronic and technological innovations are implied on things that we wear on a daily basis to make our life simpler. Wearable devices includes devices like smart watch, smart bands, smart clothing, smart glass and the wearable health and fitness devices that are available in the global front. Wearable devices collect or capture data by counting the number of steps taken in a day or as complex as ECG or brainwave measurements. For output, wearables can convey information to the user through a variety of means, from the blinking of an LED light to a complex display of data. The wearable devices market has grown dramatically over the past few years as advancements in electronics, material sciences and sensor technologies have allowed innovative startups to create relatively inexpensive devices. Smart watch market is a sub-segment of the smart wearable market which includes devices such as smart watch, smart bands, smart clothing and smart glass. The report covers the global smart watch market in a detailed segmental analysis with the value and volumetric analysis. The report also covers leading companies that are involved in the manufacturing of smart watches.

The wearables market is growing at a very robust pace in the global and the Indian market. The smart wearable market in India is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 40% in the coming five years. People more than being tech-savvy are always concerned about their health without thinking about the cost that is being used. The count of people dying due to heart attacks and other respiratory diseases are continuously increasing. The wearables provides features like checking the heart beats, the calories burned, and other medical statistics that can maintain a person’s health condition. The wearables market is anticipated to experience an upsurge with new technology being continuously developed and more people getting attracted due to the features available.

According to “India Smart Watch Market Outlook, 2021”, Internet of things which is an emerging topic in the world today will directly affect the sales of smart watch in the coming years. With every device being connected to the internet the consumers are going to accept the wearable devices and is expected to generate revenues worth more than INR 600 crore in 2016 globally. Healthcare and fitness is considered as one of the major trend in the market which segments to applications such as healthcare, fitness and wellness, infotainment, enterprise and industrial, and defense. Increasing concern about fitness and health among urban population is anticipated to drive demand over the forecast period. Government initiative to enhance their defense capability and provide soldiers with advanced technology is anticipated to drive investment in this sector. In the Indian market, smart wearables are made up of smart watches, smart band and other upcoming technologies. Fitness trainers such as athletes are the main target customers for the smart wearable devices in India. This kind of technology is most appropriate for top-tier athletes who want to push their limit. Companies like Nike have analyzed athletic performance for product development for years. Major companies like Samsung, Sony, Jawbone, and Fitbit have their presence in the Indian market and are expected to increase their revenue in the coming years.

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of smart wearable's and smart watches in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

