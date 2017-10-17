India Solar Water HeatersMarket 2017 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2021

India Solar Water Heaters Market Outlook, 2021”, the market for solar water heaters in India is expected to reach more than INR 1300 crore till 2021

Solar Water Heaters (SWH) is a system that uses solar thermal collectors to convert and capture the heat from the sun to renewable resource such as solar energy to heat water for domestic and industrial purposes. The Indian Government plays a very important role to drive SWH market in the country. The Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission (JNNSM) was launched in 11th January, 2010 by our former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh which is one of the eight missions under NAPCC. This report is about the market size of the solar water heater market in India and how because of the increasing purchasing power of the consumers and the awareness about the government subsidies people are taking solar water heaters as an option. The report also reveals the trend in this industry is shifting to hybrid water heater as people are becoming aware of the cost saving features of the renewables and the long time sustainability than the electric ones.

In India the SWH market has been through many ups and downs. The market changes drastically in some year, remains stable for a while and then again decreases as shown in the below graph. The total SWH market accounted by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) was 65 crore in 2011. The market of solar water heater has been on an increasing trend since 2012 as India is participating in the UNDP’s programme to increase the solar water heater market globally. In solar water heaters the residential sector is driving the market. Residential sector has penetrated almost 80% in the market. Industries and other commercial institutes are also picking up solar water heater as a better option. Electric water heaters are still dominating the market, but solar water heater is also growing rapidly to make a considerate share in the water heater market.

According to "India Solar Water Heaters Market Outlook, 2021", the market for solar water heaters in India is expected to reach more than INR 1300 crore till 2021. ETC type solar water heaters are expected to have the largest share in the solar water heater market. Karnataka and Bangalore are having maximum share in India. The report reveals that Emmvee, TATA BP Solar and Anu Solar are the leading players in Indian solar water heater market and their revenue share is expected to grow over the forecasted period, owing to their expansion plans and widening of dealership networks.

“India Solar Water Heaters Market Outlook, 2021” discusses the following aspects of water heaters in India:

- To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

- To anticipate the market size in 2021 and the growth rate by then

- Key Category

1. Global Solar Water Heater Market Outlook

2. India Solar Water Heater Market Outlook

“India Solar Water Heater Market Outlook” discusses the following aspects of solar water heater market in India:

- Global Solar Water Heater Market Outlook - Market Size By value & Volume

- Segmental Analysis - By Region, By technology

- India Solar Water Heater Market Outlook - Market Size By value, By technology, By Application in ETC, By Application In FPC

- India Solar Water Heater Market Outlook - Market Size By Volume

- Segmental Analysis - By Company, By State, By industry/Users, By technology, ETC in Residential use by SWH liters, ETC in Industrial use By SWH Liters, FPC in Residential use by SWH liters, FPC in Industrial use by SWH liters, Market penetration By industrial Application, Market share By industrial Application in 2014 and 2021 SWH

- Pricing Analysis

- SWH Trade dynamics

- - The key vendors in this market space

- Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendation

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of SWH Market in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

Executive Summary

2. Global Market Outlook

2.1. Market Size

2.1.1. By Value

2.1.2. By Volume

2.1.2.1. Global Overall Installed Capacity (GWth)

2.1.2.2. Global Installed Capacity by Region (GWth)

2.1.2.3. Global Installed Capacity (million m2)

2.1.2.4. Global Installed Capacity By Technology (million m2)

2.2. Market Share

2.2.1. By Region

2.2.2. By Technology

3. India Solar Water Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size

3.1.1. By Value



