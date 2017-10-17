Chatbot 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 37.11% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global chatbot market to grow at a CAGR of 37.11% during the period 2017-2021.
A chatbot is a conversational user interface (CUI) like an avatar or a 3D animated persona that delivers text-based or voice-based information and service assistance to customers via a kiosk, mobile, or website on the Internet. It incorporates natural language processing (NLP) and domain knowledge that changes according to the content of the dialog between the chatbot and the customer.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global chatbot market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of chatbots.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Chatbot Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Anboto
• Creative Virtual
• eGain
• Inbenta
• Nuance
Other prominent vendors
• CX Company
• Ecreation
• GetAbby
• H-care
• Next IT
• Synthetix
• Viclone
Market driver
• Rising adoption of chatbots in healthcare insurance industry
Market challenge
• Lack of integration between front-end and back-end knowledge base
Market trend
• Chatbot integration with social media
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
• Market overview
• End-user segmentation
• Geographical information
• Vendor selection
• Base year and forecast period
• Summation errors
PART 03: Market research methodology
• Research methodology
• Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
• Evolution of chatbots
PART 05: Benefits of chatbots
PART 06: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
• Global chatbot market by end-user
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Global chatbot market by geography
• Americas
• EMEA
• APAC
PART 09: Maret drivers
• Growing need to improve CRM
• Rising adoption of chatbots in healthcare insurance industry
• Increased demand for web self-service
• Advantages of chatbot over other customer support options
PART 10: Impact of drivers
PART 11: Market challenges
• Integration issues between front-end and back-end knowledge base
• Lack of standardization
• Lack of product differentiation and viability issues
PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 13: Market trends
• Chatbot integration with social media
• Increase in mobility
• Growing popularity of live chat
PART 14: Five forces analysis
• Five forces analysis
PART 15: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Top-vendor offerings
PART 16: Key vendor analysis
• Vendor profiles
• Anboto
• Creative Virtual
• eGain
• Inbenta
• Nuance
Continue…….
