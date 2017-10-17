WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On-“Anti-Counterfeit Packaging 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 18.58% and Forecast to 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The analysts forecast the global anti-counterfeit packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 18.58% during the period 2017-2021.

Anti-counterfeit packaging is the process of providing secure packaging to products for reducing counterfeiting or imitation, thereby improving the safety of packaged goods. Anti-counterfeit packaging helps companies reduce losses incurred from counterfeiting and maintain their brand image. Governments in a number of nations are taking strong steps to stop counterfeiting and spread awareness among consumers to identify and to not buy counterfeit products. The practice of counterfeiting is more often seen in developing countries as consumers are not aware of the product authentication process. Consumers in remote or urban areas are the major buyers of counterfeit products owing to the lack of awareness about product authentication. Hence, anti-counterfeiting packaging technologies will help consumers to buy authentic and reliable products.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1237701-global-anti-counterfeit-packaging-market-2017-2021

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global anti-counterfeit packaging market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from different types of applications and types of technology used in anti-counterfeit packaging.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Alien Technology

• AlpVision

• Avery Dennison

• SICPA

• Zebra Technologies

Other prominent vendors

• Advanced Track & Trace

• Advanced Traceability Solutions

• Aesica Pharmaceuticals

• Angstrom Technologies

• Applied DNA Sciences

• ATL Security Label Systems

• Atlantic Zeiser

• Authentix

• CFC International

• Colorcon

• Covectra

• Digimarc

• EM Microelectronic

• Essentra

• Everest Holovisions

• Flint Group

• Honeywell

• Impinj

• Ingenia Technology

• Interfarma

• Intermec

• International Ink

• Clarivate Analytics

• MicroTag Temed

• Morpho

• NanoGuardian

• NovaVision

• OpSec Security

• Prooftag

• ScanSource

• Schreiner ProSecure

• SCT International

• SMARTRAC

• Sun Chemical

• Systech

• TAGSYS

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• TraceLink

• TruTag Technologies

• UPM Raflatac

• Verance

• Verayo

• WISeKey

• YottaMark

Market driver

• Demand from emerging nations.

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Inefficient anti-counterfeiting technologies.

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increase in adoption of chipless printable RFID technology.

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1237701-global-anti-counterfeit-packaging-market-2017-2021

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by technology

Global anti-counterfeit packaging market by technology

Global anti-counterfeit packaging market by technology 2016-2021

Global anti-counterfeiting packaging market by authentication

Global anti-counterfeiting packaging market by traceability

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

Global anti-counterfeit packaging market by application

Global anti-counterfeit packaging market by application 2016-2021

Global consumer goods anti-counterfeit packaging market

Global healthcare products anti-counterfeit packaging market

Global others anti-counterfeit packaging market

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

Global anti-counterfeiting packaging market by geography

Global anti-counterfeiting packaging market by geography 2016-2021

Anti-counterfeit packaging market in Americas

Anti-counterfeit packaging market in EMEA

Anti-counterfeit packaging market in APAC

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

Development of 3D barcodes

Increase in adoption of chipless printable RFID technology

Rapid technological advances

PART 12: Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

Alien Technology

AlpVision

Avery Dennison

SICPA

Zebra Technologies

Other prominent vendors

Continue…….

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.