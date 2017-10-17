India Forklift Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2022

"India Forklift Market Overview, 2022" Major players includes Godrej & Boyce manufacturing company limited, KION India private limited (Voltas)

In last few years, India Forklift Market has shown optimistic growth in terms of value as well as volume. Top international players have started setting their base in India which resulted in to availability new technology, product design and new products. India forklift have wide acceptance in Industries, Ports and warehousing sector. Infrastructure growth, Make in India campaign and GST implementation has pull the demand of forklifts industry. New emerging category of battery operated electric forklift gaining momentum in forklift industry. Electric forklift are now available with many special attachments for specific applications with lower cost of ownership. Customers now prefer electric forklift over diesel forklift. Products are now designed to be more reliable, efficient and service friendly.

According to recently published report of "India Forklift Market Overview, 2022" Major players includes Godrej & Boyce manufacturing company limited, KION India private limited (Voltas), Toyota material handling India private Limited and Action Construction Equipment private limited is the top the chart with more than 78% market share of overall India forklift market and CAGR is anticipated to increase of more than 13% of India forklift market. Recently in March 2016, Major player Hyundai launched its forklift business in India with it complete range of forklifts and warehousing equipment. The entire range of forklift can be segregated into three major categories: Light duty (1 to 3 tonne), Medium duty (4 to 8 tonne), and heavy duty (10 tonne and above capacity). 60% is the counterbalance forklift and 40% warehousing equipment forklift. Light duty forklifts will be the major drivers since current trend is to have pollution free greener forklifts. Industries like automobile, logistics, chemicals, pharma etc are growing in Indian market and they contribute to major share of forklift applications. The market will gradually move towards electric version and eventually the diesel forklifts will remain in the outdoor application only. Light generation trucks are high safety products with higher reliability and greater fuel efficiency.

In Warehouse trucks, Manual movement of material is now replaced by battery operated Pallet truck. Now the trend is moving from reach truck to VNA and ASRS which are semi automatic and automatic systems. E-commerce has been a big boom for forklift market as a lot of warehousing operations got a fillip because of that. Many 3PL companies, which have entered India, are doing their job very efficiently. Demand for forklifts from rental market has seen growing regularly. The growth of rental market has been more aggressive from last few years. Rental segment is dominant by unorganised players in forklift market. But now the scenario is changing due to OEM providing complete solutions to the industry including rental services.

Key Category

1. India Material Handling Equipment Market Outlook

2. India Forklift Market Outlook

• India Forklift organised Market

• India Forklift unorganised Market

