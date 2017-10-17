United States Blood Glucose Meter Market is Projected to reach USD 650 Million by 2022
Precisemarketreports.com add new report “United States Blood Glucose Meter Market” Blood Glucose Meter Market is Projected to Reach significantly By 2022PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing number of diabetic patients, growing awareness towards diabetes mellitus, improved glucose control and flexible, user–friendly design, government efforts for better management of diabetes mellitus and technological advancement in blood glucose meter devices.
The research report titled “United States Blood Glucose Meter Market Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Growth Potential & Forecast 2017 – 2022” examines the market, competitive landscape and trends of the United States Blood Glucose Meter Market. The study provides an in–depth analysis of the type 1, type 2 and newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes and overall diabetes population. Moreover, it also provides an essential insight on insulin users.
The report provides a decisive view on the Blood Glucose Meter Users and Market. It also covers reimbursement pattern and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape in the United States Blood Glucose Meter Market. Key trends in terms of collaboration, partnership, distribution and licensing agreement are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States Blood Glucose Meter Market. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the United States Blood Glucose Meter Market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, marketed products and latest development and trends of the Blood Glucose Meter Market.
Key Topics Covered in the Report
• United States Diabetes Population (2011 – 2022)
• Insulin Users (2011 – 2022)
• United States Blood Glucose Meter Users and Market Analysis (2011 – 2022)
• United States Blood Glucose Meter Market: Reimbursement & Regulation System
• United States Blood Glucose Meter Market – Major Deal Types
• Key Companies Analysis
• Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Blood Glucose Meter Market
Key Companies Covered in the Report are as follows:
• Roche
• LifeScan Inc
• Abbott Diabetes Care
• Arkray
• Ascensia Diabetes Care
• Fora Care
• Entra Health
• Fifty50 Medical
• Infopia
• Genesis Health Technologies
• iHealth Labs
• Oak Tree Health
• Livongo Health
• Nova Diabetes Care
• Sanofi Diabetes
• Telcare
• Walgreens
• U.S. Diagnostics
• Prodigy Diabetes Care
• Omnis Health
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. United States Diabetes Population (2011 – 2022): An Analysis
2.1 Overall Diabetes Population
2.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes
2.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes
2.1.3 Newly Diagnosed Type 1 Diabetes
2.1.4 Insulin Users
3. United States Blood Glucose Meter Market Analysis (2011– 2022)
3.1 Blood Glucose Meter Users
3.2 Blood Glucose Meter Market
4. Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Blood Glucose Meter Market
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Inhibitors
5. United States Blood Glucose Meter Market: Reimbursement & Regulation System
5.1 Reimbursement System
5.2 Regulation System
6. United States Blood Glucose Meter Market – Major Deal Types
6.1 Blood Glucose Meter Market – Collaboration Deals
6.2 Blood Glucose Meter Market – Licensing Agreement
6.3 Blood Glucose Meter Market – Partnership Deals
6.4 Blood Glucose Meter Market – Distribution Agreement
7. Key Companies Analysis
7.1 Roche
7.1.1 Business Overview
7.1.2 Blood Glucose Meter – Marketed Products
7.1.3 Blood Glucose Meter – Latest Development & Trends
7.2 LifeScan Inc
7.2.1 Business Overview
7.2.2 Blood Glucose Meter – Marketed Products
7.2.3 Blood Glucose Meter – Latest Development & Trends
7.3 Abbott Diabetes Care
7.3.1 Business Overview
7.3.2 Blood Glucose Meter – Marketed Products
7.3.3 Blood Glucose Meter – Latest Development & Trends
7.4 Arkray
7.4.1 Business Overview
7.4.2 Blood Glucose Meter – Marketed Products
7.4.3 Blood Glucose Meter – Latest Development & Trends
7.5 Ascensia Diabetes Care
7.5.1 Business Overview
7.5.2 Blood Glucose Meter – Marketed Products
7.5.3 Blood Glucose Meter – Latest Development & Trends
7.6 Fora Care
7.6.1 Business Overview
7.6.2 Blood Glucose Meter – Marketed Products
7.6.3 Blood Glucose Meter – Latest Development & Trends
7.7 Entra Health (Acquired by CRF Health)
7.7.1 Business Overview
7.7.2 Blood Glucose Meter – Marketed Products
7.7.3 Blood Glucose Meter – Latest Development & Trends
7.8 Fifty50 Medical
7.8.1 Business Oveview
7.8.2 Blood Glucose Meter – Marketed Products
7.9 Infopia
7.9.1 Business Ovieview
7.9.2 Blood Glucose Meter – Marketed Products
7.10 Genesis Health Technologies
7.10.1 Business Overview
7.10.2 Blood Glucose Meter – Marketed Products
7.11 iHealth Labs
7.11.1 Business Overview
7.11.2 Blood Glucose Meter – Marketed Products
7.12 Oak Tree Health
7.12.1 Business Overview
7.12.2 Blood Glucose Meter – Marketed Products
7.13 Livongo Health
7.13.1 Business Overview
7.13.2 Blood Glucose Meter – Marketed Products
7.13.3 Blood Glucose Meter - Latest Development & Trends
7.14 Nova Diabetes Care
7.14.1 Business Overview
7.14.2 Blood Glucose Meter – Marketed Products
7.15 Sanofi Diabetes
7.15.1 Business Overview
7.15.2 Blood Glucose Meter – Marketed Products
7.16 Telcare
7.16.1 Business Overview
7.16.2 Blood Glucose Meter – Marketed Products
7.17 Walgreens
7.17.1 Business overview
7.17.2 Blood Glucose Meter – Marketed Products
7.18 U.S. Diagnostics
7.18.1 Business Overview
7.18.2 Blood Glucose Meter – Marketed Products
7.18.3 Blood Glucose Meter – Latest Development & Trends
7.19 Prodigy Diabetes Care
7.19.1 Business Overview
7.19.2 Blood Glucose Meter – Marketed Products
7.19.3 Blood Glucose Meter – Latest Development & Trends
7.20 Omnis Health
7.20.1 Business Overview
7.20.2 Blood Glucose Meter – Marketed Products
7.20.3 Blood Glucose Meter – Latest Development & Trends
