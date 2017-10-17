Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Research Report On -“Self-service Kiosk 2017 Global Market – Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Key Players - Analysis to 2021”

Self-service Kiosk Market 2017

This report studies Self-service Kiosk in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

NCR Corporation (U.S.)

Kontron (Germany)

Wincor Nixdorf (Germany)

Meridian (U.S.)

UNICUM (Russia)

Liskom (Russia)

Kiosk Innova (Turkey)

Electronic Art (U.S.)

IBM (U.S.)

SlabbKiosks (U.S.)



On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Indoor Kiosk

Outdoor Kiosk

By Application, the market can be split into

Retail

Financial Services

Hospitality

Public Sector

Travel

Food Industry

Other

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

