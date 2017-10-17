WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Procurement Software 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 10.16% and Forecast to 2021”.

The analysts forecast the global procurement software market to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% during the period 2017-2021.

Procurement software is a program that allows organizations to automate the process of purchasing resources and managing inventory. The software generates and approves purchase orders, selection, and ordering of product or service; matches invoices for materials received; and tracks all payment schedules. It is used for a range of applications, from shopping carts to highly complex SCM applications for global enterprises.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global procurement software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from software subscriptions, installations, updates, licenses, maintenance costs, and professional services to calculate the market size.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Procurement Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Basware

• IBM

• Oracle

• PROACTIS

• SAP

• SciQuest

Other prominent vendors

• BravoSolution

• BuyerQuest

• Coupa Software Inc.

• Elcom

• Epicor

• Infor

• IQNavigator

• Ivalua

• JDA Software

• Manhattan Associates

• OpusCapita

• Tradeshift

• Tungsten Network

• Vinimaya

• Zycus

Market driver

• Need for automation of procurement process.

Market challenge

• Integration of cross-functional departments.

Market trend

• Increase in cloud-based procurement services.

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Base year

• Market segmentation

• Summation errors

• Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market description

• Procurement

• Procurement value chain

• Methods of procurement

• Processes involved in procurement

• Pricing of procurement software

• Types of procurement software

PART 06: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Supply chain network

• Market size and forecast

PART 07: Market segmentation by deployment type

• Global procurement software market by deployment type

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Global procurement software market by geography 2016

• Global procurement software market by geography 2016-2021

• Americas

• EMEA

• APAC

PART 09: Market drivers

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

• Lack of skilled professionals

• Integration of cross-functional departments

• High cost of ownership

• Uncertain economic conditions

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

PART 14: Five forces analysis

PART 15: Vendor landscape

• Competitive landscape

• Vendor matrix

• Comparative chart for technology providers

Continue…….

