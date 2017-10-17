Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Computer Graphics Market 2017 Global Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Computer Graphics Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Computer Graphics Market 2017

Wiseguyreports.Com adds "Computer Graphics Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022" To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Computer Graphics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Computer Graphics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Computer Graphics market, analyzes and researches the Computer Graphics development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
Adobe Systems 
Advanced Micro Devices 
Autodesk 
Dassault Systemes 
Intel Corporation 
Mentor Graphics 
Microsoft 
Nvidia 
Siemens Plm Software 
Sony 
ARM Ltd. 
Imagination Technologies Limited

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Computer Graphics can be split into 
Cad/Cam 
Visualization/Simulation 
Digital Video 
Imaging 
Modeling/Animation

Market segment by Application, Computer Graphics can be split into 
Industrial Application 
Entertainment 
Education 
Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Computer Graphics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of Computer Graphics 
1.1 Computer Graphics Market Overview 
1.1.1 Computer Graphics Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Computer Graphics Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Computer Graphics Market by Type 
1.3.1 Cad/Cam 
1.3.2 Visualization/Simulation 
1.3.3 Digital Video 
1.3.4 Imaging 
1.3.5 Modeling/Animation 
1.4 Computer Graphics Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Industrial Application 
1.4.2 Entertainment 
1.4.3 Education 
1.4.4 Others

2 Global Computer Graphics Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Computer Graphics Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 Adobe Systems 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Computer Graphics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 Advanced Micro Devices 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Computer Graphics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 Autodesk 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Computer Graphics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 Dassault Systemes 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Computer Graphics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 Intel Corporation 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Computer Graphics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 Mentor Graphics 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Computer Graphics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 Microsoft 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Computer Graphics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 Nvidia 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Computer Graphics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 Siemens Plm Software 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Computer Graphics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments 
3.10 Sony 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 Computer Graphics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.10.5 Recent Developments 

Continued….

