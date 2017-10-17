India Wind Power Market Market 2017 Industry Trend and Forecast 2022

India Wind Power Market Overview, 2017-2022", wind capacity has been growing with a tremendous pace in India and has shown a remarkable growth last year

PUNE, INDIA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India depends heavily on coal and oil for meeting its energy demand which contributes to pollution, acid rain and greenhouse gases’ emission. Last 25 years has been a period of intense activities related to research, development, production and distribution of energy in India. Though major energy sources for electrical power are coal and natural gas, development and promotion of non-conventional sources of energy such as solar, wind and bio-energy, are also getting sustained attention. The uses of renewable energies like wind and solar power is rising in the country. Wind energy is a clean, eco-friendly, renewable resource and is nonpolluting. 70% of wind generation happens during the five months duration from May to September coinciding with Southwest monsoon duration.

According to “India Wind Power Market Overview, 2017-2022", wind capacity has been growing with a tremendous pace in India and has shown a remarkable growth last year. India occupies 4th position in the world in generating wind energy. New technological developments in wind energy design have contributed to the significant advances in wind energy penetration and to get optimum power from available wind. The capacity generation of wind energy was an average of 3 GW during the period 2012-13 to 2016-17. India is a huge market in terms of renewable energy, especially in wind power. India has more than 7 states where wind farm can be set up and it suits the climate to the wind farm. India ranks second in the Asian Wind market and it has been growing with sky scraping rate. The government of India has set a target of 175 gigawatts for overall renewable energy and 60 gigawatts for wind energy capacity that is to be accomplished till March 2022.

While companies like Wind World India, GE India and ReGen Powertech failed to generate remarkable new capacity additions in 2015-16, Gamesa Renewable and Suzlon Energy together generated more than half of the new installed wind power capacity. India wind installation has been divided into 3 regions and among them southern has achieved the highest market share. India is planning to enter into the offshore wind power with a 100 MW of demonstration plant located off the Gujarat coast. For developing offshore wind farms, India has made a consortium to do assessment of such sites where offshore wind farms can be set up to generate the optimum energy from the site. On the other hand, the global cumulative installed capacity of wind is double than that of solar power and four times of Bio-power.

"India Wind Power Market Overview, 2017-2022" discusses the following aspects of wind power in India:

The report gives an in-depth understanding of wind market in India:

- Global Renewable Energy Market Outlook

- Investment in Renewable Energy Sector

- Global Renewable Energy Market Size By Cumulative Capacity

- Global Renewable Energy Market Segmental Analysis: By Region, By Country, By Type

- Global Wind Power Market Outlook

- Global Wind Power Market Size By Cumulative Capacity

- Global Wind Power Market Size By New Installed Capacity

- Global Wind Power Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Region, By Country

- India Energy Market Size By Cumulative Capacity

- India Renewable Energy Market Outlook

- India Investment in Renewable Energy Market

- India Renewable Energy Market Size By Cumulative Capacity & Forecast

- India Renewable Energy Market Segmental Analysis: By Region, By State, By Type

- India Wind Power Market Outlook

- India Wind Power Market Size By Cumulative Capacity & Forecast

- India Wind Power Market Size By New Installed Capacity & Forecast

- India Wind Power Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Region, By State

- The key vendors in this market space

