Global Two-Factor Authentication Market 2017-2021

PUNE, INDIA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Two-Factor Authentication 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 23.57% and Forecast to 2021”.

The analysts forecast the global 2FA market to grow at a CAGR of 23.57% during the period 2017-2021.

Data security is a primary concern for enterprises, government organizations, and individuals. The popular methods for protecting sensitive data and assets include identity badges, numeric keypads, and PINs. However, these verification methods are vulnerable to hacking attempts. The advanced 2FA solutions prevent data breach by using verification techniques like hardware OTP authentication, smart card-based authentication, phone-based authentication, and biometrics. The 2FA solutions require two types of credentials to verify a person's identity or a transaction. This creates an additional layer of security that makes it difficult for an unauthorized person to access a database or computing device. The surge in online transactions through mobile devices, such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, for banking and e-commerce, has increased the urgency for 2FA.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1237676-global-two-factor-authentication-market-2017-2021

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global 2FA market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of 2FA products and services.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America

The report, Global 2FA Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Entrust

• Gemalto

• RSA Security

• SecurEnvoy

• VASCO Data Security International

Other prominent vendors

• Authenex

• Authentify

• Authy

• Deepnet Security

• DynaPass

• Fortinet

• HID Global

• ID Control

• Meontrust

• Mi-Token

• PointSharp

• Protectimus Solutions

• SecureAuth

• SecurEnvoy

• SecurStar

• Yubico

Market driver

• Increase in volume of online transactions

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Lack of telecom infrastructure in developing countries

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growing adoption of unified platforms for authentication purposes

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1237676-global-two-factor-authentication-market-2017-2021

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

• 2FA

• Comparison between 2FA and MFA

• Advantages of 2FA

• Regulations related to MFA

• Types of authentication keys

PART 05: Economic overview

PART 06: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market assumptions

• Market size and forecast

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

• Global 2FA market by end-user

• PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Global 2FA market by geography

• Global 2FA market by geography (revenue)

PART 09: Buying criteria

PART 10: Market drivers

• Increase in volume of online transactions

• High level of security provided by hardware OTP tokens

• Adherence to compliance mandates

• Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market Challenges

• Inconvenience of carrying hardware tokens and vulnerability to threats

• Lack of telecom infrastructure in developing countries

• Rise in number of technical defects

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

• Introduction of OOB authentication

• Emergence of cloud-based 2FA

• Growing adoption of unified platforms for authentication purposes

PART 14: Five forces analysis

• Five forces analysis

PART 15: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Top-vendor offerings

• Vendor matrix

• Vendor rating

• Vendor highlights

• M&A

• Description of major vendors

• Other prominent vendors

Continue…….

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.

