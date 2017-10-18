Increasing Demand for Portable, Energy Efficient Devices to Trigger the Growth of Flexible Electronics Market in Future

Flexible electronics also called as flex circuits comprises of organic substances as substrates in the array of devices. They established significance

"Flexible Electronics Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024"

The global flexible electronics market is segmented into component type such as display, battery, sensors, memory, conductors, OLED lightening and others (Photovoltaic). Among these segments, display segment is expected to occupy the top position in flexible electronics market during the forecast period. Rising utilization of flexible display in consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, notebooks and e-reader is anticipated to foster the growth of display flexible electronics market. On the other hand, battery segment is anticipated to witness noteworthy growth during the forecast period owing to increasing implementation in portable devices such as wearables.

Global flexible electronics market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 19.7% over the forecast period. Moreover, the global flexible electronics market was held at a valuation of USD 5.2 Billion in 2016. Increasing demand for portable electronic products and rising disposable income of the population are believed to be the dynamic factor behind the growth of flexible electronics market during the forecast period.

The consumer electronics segment by application is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, consumer electronics segment is expected to account for the largest share of revenue across the globe. Wide scale application of flexible electronics technology in wearables, smartphone, tablet, e-readers, cameras and other products is anticipated to drive the growth of the consumer electronics segment. Further, portable consumer electronic products are witnessing augmented demand across the globe. This factor is envisioned to bolster the growth of consumer electronics segment.

Growth in Consumer Technology

Innovations and development of new consumer electronic products such as wearable devices is fuelling the growth of flexible electronics market. Further, increasing preference for portable and lightweight device has triggered the demand for flexible electronics products. Furthermore, less energy consumption of flexible electronic embedded devices is also anticipated to garner the growth of the flexible electronics market.

Growing Utilization in Automotive Sector

With the increasing sale of automobiles across the globe, automotive manufacturers are focusing more on the transformation of car designs such as dashboard and console modernization. Further, various automotive manufacturers with collaboration with flexible electronics fabrication companies are engaged in the development of flexible heating element for automotive seats. This factor is expected to boost the growth of automotive Flexible Electronics Market in the upcoming years.Although, high cost of flexible electronics and rivalry faced by alternative technologies such as OLED displays and printed electronic products are some of the factors that are likely to inhibit the growth of the global flexible electronics market in the near future.

The report titled "Flexible Electronics Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024" delivers detailed overview of the global flexible electronics market in terms of market segmentation by component type, by application type and by region.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global flexible electronics market which includes company profiling of LG Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Cambrios Technologioes Corp., BASF SE, Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd., RISE Acreo, Solar Frontier K.K., The 3M Company, E Ink Holdings Inc., and ITN Energy Systems Inc.

Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

