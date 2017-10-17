Digital English Language Learning 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 23.36% and Forecast to 2021

Global Digital English Language Learning Market 2017-2021

The analysts forecast the global digital english language learning market to grow at a CAGR of 23.36% during the period 2017-2021.

English is spoken by more than one billion people worldwide and is the second most popular language to learn after Mandarin. ELT programs are gaining momentum because of globalization, urbanization, and the desire for better education and employment opportunities. With the advent of the Internet, information and communications technology (ICT) tools are being used to provide learning content in digital formats. Digital English language learning comprises digital content and products that facilitate the learning of languages through ICT tools. These include mobile apps, activities, e-Books, games, videos, audio clips, digital software, learning lab equipment, and online tutoring. These tools are interactive, allow real-time feedback, and enhance learning processes as they involve different formats.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global digital english language learning market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the digital English language learning products and services provided by the language learning institutions, and online language learning service providers.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

The report, Global Digital English Language Learning Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Berlitz Languages

• Pearson ELT

• Sanako Corporation

• EF Education First

Other prominent vendors

• Inlingua

• Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

• LearnCube

• McGraw-Hill Education

• Onwards Learning

• OKpanda

• Oxford University Press

• Rosetta Stone

• Transparent Language

• Voxy

Market driver

• Significant upsurge in demand from organizations.

Market challenge

• Extensive use of wearable technology for language learning.

Market trend

• Increased implementation of language cloud services.

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Global English language learning market

PART 06: Global digital English language learning market

• Market overview

• Five forces analysis

PART 07: Market drivers

PART 08: Impact of drivers

PART 09: Market challenges

PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Market segmentation by deployment

• Global digital English language learning market by deployment

• Global digital English language learning market by cloud deployment

• Global digital English language learning market by on-premise deployment

PART 13: End-user segmentation

• Global digital English language learning market by end-user

• Global digital English language learning market by non-academic learners

• Global digital English language learning market by academic learners

PART 14: Geographical segmentation

• Global digital English language learning market by geography

• Digital English language learning market in APAC

• Digital English language learning market in Europe

• Digital English language learning market in North America

• Digital English language learning market in ROW

PART 15: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Competitive benchmarking

PART 16: Key vendor analysis

• Berlitz Languages

• Pearson ELT

• Sanako Corporation

• EF Education First

PART 17: Other prominent vendors

• inlingua

• Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

• LearnCube

• McGraw Hill Education

• Onwards Learning

• OKpanda

• Oxford University Press

• Rosetta Stone

• Transparent Language

• Voxy

