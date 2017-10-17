WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Halal Cosmetics 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 14.63% and Forecast to 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The analysts forecast the global halal cosmetics market to grow at a CAGR of 14.63% during the period 2017-2021.

Halal cosmetics and personal care products are widely recognized for their purity and quality assurance, which are also adding to the growth of global halal cosmetics market. For a product to be certified halal, it should not contain alcohol, should not be tested on animals, and should not contain animal ingredients. Food products that are prohibited according to the Islamic Sharia law should also be avoided during the synthesis of halal cosmetics. Every Halal product needs to gain a Halal certification, which guarantees to consumers that the product does not contain any forbidden components. Halal certificate is issued for a fee by a certifying body.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1237678-global-halal-cosmetics-market-2017-2021

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global halal cosmetics market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of halal cosmetics to individual consumers across the globe in 2016.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

The report, Global Halal Cosmetics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Amara Cosmetics

• Inika

• Martha Tilaar Group

• MMA Bio Lab

• The Halal Cosmetics Company

Other prominent vendors

• Clara International

• INGLOT Cosmetics

• Ivy Beauty

• Liasari

• Muslimah Manufacturing

• OnePure

• Paragon Cosmetics

• Pure Halal Beauty (PHB) Ethical Beauty

• Saaf Skincare

• Samina Pure Makeup

• SirehEmas

Market driver

• Growing consumer awareness toward halal cosmetics

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Maintaining the integrity associated with halal cosmetics

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• New product launches

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1237678-global-halal-cosmetics-market-2017-2021

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Global cosmetics market: Overview

• Global halal cosmetics market

• Five forces analysis

• PESTLE analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Global halal cosmetics market by product

• Global halal personal care market

• Global halal color cosmetics market

PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel

• Global halal cosmetics market by distribution channel

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Global halal cosmetics market by geography

• Halal cosmetics market in APAC

• Halal cosmetics market in MEA

• Halal cosmetics market in Europe

• Halal cosmetics market in Americas

PART 09: Market drivers

• Continuous increase in Muslim population worldwide

• Growing consumer awareness toward halal cosmetics

• Need for adequate certification and standardization procedures

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

• Maintaining the integrity associated with halal cosmetics

• Lower supply level

• Lack of standard regulation around halal certification

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

• Rising demand from non-Muslim countries

• New product launches

• Leveraging online channel

PART 14: Competitor landscape

• Competitive landscape

PART 15: Key vendor analysis

• Amara Cosmetics

• Inika

• Martha Tilaar Group

• MMA Bio Lab

• The Halal Cosmetics Company

• Other prominent vendors

Continue…….

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.