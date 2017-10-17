Mayonnaise & Salad Dressing Market - India Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

India Mayonnaise & Salad Dressing Market Overview, mayonnaise and salad dressing market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of more than 20% over next six years

The mayonnaise and salad dressing market is emerging as one of the rapidly growing dynamic category in the food services industry of India. Due to increasing standard of living and changing lifestyle, the demand for sophisticated taste in meal is becoming a growing trend in the food industry that is making a positive impact on mayonnaise and salad dressing market. Various mayonnaise and salad dressing products like mustard sauce, caeser salad dressing, creamy cheese salad dressings, liquid salad dressing sauces, Italian & Russian salad dressing, thousand island salad dressing, eggless and garlic mayonnaise are providing high impetus to the Indian mayonnaise and salad dressing market. The elite class demands quality, tasty and ready to eat meals which are turning out to be a greatest driver for the usage of salad dressings and mayonnaise in recipes.

According to “India Mayonnaise & Salad Dressing Market Overview”, mayonnaise and salad dressing market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of more than 20% over next six years. Fun Foods, Cremica, Del Monte, Sil, Kraft and American Garden are the major players operating in the market. Eggless mayonnaise dominates the mayonnaise market whereas Fun Foods is the leading player from many decades. Metro cities of India account for a considerable market share in the sales of mayonnaise and salad dressing products, with various variants specifically growing rapidly among upper middle class consumers. Mayonnaise is an integral ingredient which is used by many branded food chains like Macdonald, Subway, KFC, Dominos, Pizza Hut, etc and these are the leading end users for the mayonnaise market.

Manufacturers of mayonnaise and salad dressing are trying to convince consumers through aggressive campaign and advertising that they should adopt such products in their recipes to experiment new dishes at home. However, the penetration of these products is extremely low in India, which opens the door for many new and enormous opportunities in the market. India Mayonnaise & Salad Dressing Market is projected to grow by 2021 due to growing trend of international food, awareness, increasing disposable income, growing demand in middle class people and rising number of international food chains in the country. The unorganized players in this industry are lagging behind as compared to organized players as institutional food players focus more on quality rather than prices. Hence, they consume only branded mayonnaise and salad dressing products.

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of mayonnaise & salad dressing products and its ingredients suppliers in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

