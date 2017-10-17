India Water Purifier Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

India Water Purifier Market Outlook, 2021”, water purifier market in India was growing with a CAGR of approximately 20% over last five years.

PUNE, INDIA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India Water Purifier Market

During the past decade, the Indian population has witnessed considerable improvement in accessing drinking water. However, the poor quality of the water supplied by the civic authorities still remains a huge challenge. Rising awareness about water-borne diseases, rising disposable income, mounting urbanization and low penetration level are exceedingly contributing to the demand for water purifiers in India. The market for water purifier in India is changing at a brisk rate. Technological advancements and various innovations in the country as well as the competitive pressures have been significantly changing the market. According to “India Water Purifier Market Outlook, 2021”, water purifier market in India was growing with a CAGR of approximately 20% over last five years. Based on technology, the market is segmented into RO, UV and offline water purifiers. As per sales revenues, RO water purifiers dominated the market in 2014, followed by UV filters and then gravity based offline purifiers. RO water purifiers are the costliest among all the three technologies; however rising awareness about its advantage over other purifiers are making it increasingly popular. For a long period Eureka Forbes had dominated the RO category but Kent has now overtaken the leading position. However, both the companies are at striking distance and trying hard to stay ahead by innovating and promising good after sales service. On the other hand, water purifiers with UV technology are fast declining due to less innovation.

Offline water purifiers, which are the non-electrical water purifiers and require no electricity to pure the water, are expected to grow at a very rapid pace. “Offline water purifiers are the future of industry with huge potential, given the crippling power shortage that most of India experiences” said Anita Patil, Research Analyst with The growth of the offline segment will largely be attributed to low pricing and enhanced penetration across rural population and households. Moreover, this segment is a key focus area for water purifier manufacturers, due to the large target customer base it offers. Presently a combination of UV, ultrafiltration (UF) and RO systems are also available in the market. Apart from organized sector, unorganized players also have a considerable market share in the industry. Presence of unorganized sector tends to be more in RO and UV category rather than offline category. However, it is impossible for unorganized players to invest in R&D activities and compete with large players on innovation; hence unorganized sector is expected to decline in the next few years. Based on region, northern India is of great importance to domestic water purifier manufacturers as it accounts for the highest revenues sales, followed by Western and Southern India. Maharashtra is reported to have the highest water purifier sales in the country followed by Delhi. There is huge potential for the market, both in rural and urban India. In fact, there has been an increasing trend of companies focusing on rural India, particularly with the low cost water purifiers.

Key Segments Covered

• Reverse Osmosis (RO) Water Purifiers

• Ultra-Violet (UV) Water Purifiers

• Offline Water Purifiers

“India Water Purifier Market Outlook, 2021” discusses the following aspects of water purifiers in India:

The report gives an in-depth understanding of water purifier market in India:

- Global Water Purifier Market Outlook

- India Water Scenario

- India Water Purifier Market Outlook

- India Water Purifier Market Size By Value & Forecast

- India Water Purifier Market Size By Volume & Forecast

- India Water Purifier Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Region, By State, By Segment, By Organized-Unorganized

- India RO Water Purifier Market Size By Value & Forecast

- India RO Water Purifier Market Size By Volume & Forecast

- India RO Water Purifier Market Segmental Analysis: By Company

- India RO Water Purifier Organized vs. Unorganized Market Insights

- India UV Water Purifier Market Size By Value & Forecast

- India UV Water Purifier Market Size By Volume & Forecast

- India UV Water Purifier Market Segmental Analysis: By Company

- India UV Water Purifier Organized vs. Unorganized Market Insights

- India Offline Water Purifier Market Size By Value & Forecast

- India Offline Water Purifier Market Size By Volume & Forecast

- India Offline Water Purifier Market Segmental Analysis: By Company

- India Offline Water Purifier Organized vs. Unorganized Market Insights

- The key vendors in this market space

- Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of water purifiers in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Water Purifier Market Outlook

3. India Water Scenario

4. India Water Purifier Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size By Value

4.2. Market Size By Volume

4.3. Market Share

4.3.1. By Company

4.3.2. By Region

4.3.3. By State

4.3.4. By Segment

4.3.5. By Organized-Unorganized

5. India RO Water Purifier Market

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.2. Market Size By Volume

5.3. Market Share By Company

5.4. Organized-Unorganized Market Insights

5.5. Technological Developments

5.5.1. Nano Filtration Technology

5.5.2. Hollow Fiber Membrane

6. India UV Water Purifier Market

6.1. Market Size By Value

6.2. Market Size By Volume

6.3. Market Share By Company

6.4. Organized-Unorganized Market Insights

6.5. Technological Developments

6.5.1. Combination Systems

7. India Offline Water Purifier Market

7.1. Market Size By Value

7.2. Market Size By Volume

7.3. Market Share By Company

7.4. Organized-Unorganized Market Insights

7.5. Technological Developments

7.5.1. KDF Filter Media Based Technology

7.5.2. Mobile Water Purifier Technology

