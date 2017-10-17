India Fabric Care Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast

India Fabric Care Market Overview”, the overall market for fabric care is growing with more than 8% CAGR from the last five years

This report gives an in-depth analysis of fabric care market in India which includes fabric whiteners (blue) and fabric conditioners (softener). Globally, Asia-Pacific ranks as the fastest growing market and the growth is driven by prospering economies, increasing disposable incomes, and improving lifestyles translating into trade ups from cheaper mass brands into premium categories. India and China, in particular, are anticipated to register impressive growth in the coming years, supported by the expanding urban population and growing per capita spending on household supplies and products. The one compliment which every Indian housewife craves is earning the respect and appreciation of the family by providing a solution that helps them enhance the life of delicate clothes. Due to such societal custom, fabric whiteners are already popular among consumers.

According to “India Fabric Care Market Overview”, the overall market for fabric care is growing with more than 8% CAGR from the last five years. The market is further expected to grow with double digits in the next five years. Fabric care is broadly divided into two segments namely fabric whiteners and fabric conditioners. Fabric whiteners dominate market revenues whereas fabric conditioners have less contribution to the overall fabric care industry. Various companies in the industry include Jyothy Laboratories, Godrej, Wipro, HUL, Dabur, Marico and Reckitt Benckiser. Ujala, from Jyothy Laboratories is the prominent brand in the fabric whitener market, along with Rin (HUL) and Robin Blue (Reckitt Benckiser). Fabric whiteners have become more popular in rural areas and are registering more growth as compared to urban as urban consumers are now upgrading to premium detergents which do not require any additional whitener. Hence, rural market will be the next focus of fabric whitening manufacturers in the forecast period.

Fabric conditioners are already registering healthy growth from last five years and the market is further anticipated to register robust CAGR in the forecast period. Ezee and Genteel from Godrej, Vanish from Reckitt Benckiser, Comfort from HUL, Safewash from Wipro, Bambi from Dabur and Revive from Marico are the major brands operating in this category. Urban markets are the chief target for fabric conditioner manufacturers in India, however rural market is also expected to outperform. The category will see fast adoption in its preliminary stage of rural market. Detergent manufacturers, who are planning to diversify, are also focusing more on this category rather than fabric whiteners.

- Global Fabric Care Market Outlook

- India Fabric Care Market Outlook

- India Fabric Care Market Size & Forecast

- India Fabric Care Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Brand, By Segment

- India Fabric Whitener/Blue Market Size & Forecast

- India Fabric Whitener/Blue Market Segmental Analysis: By Brand, By Demographic Area

- India Fabric Conditioner/Softener Market Size & Forecast

- India Fabric Conditioner/Softener Market Segmental Analysis: By Brand, By Demographic Area

- Product, Price and Variant Analysis of Fabric Whitener/Blue and Fabric Conditioner/Softener

- The key vendors in this market space

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of fabric care products in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

