Mobile Biometrics 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 79.17% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global mobile biometrics market will post a CAGR of 79.17% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Mobile Biometrics Market

Description

Biometrics refers to the verification and recognition of an individual based on one or more unique biological traits such as fingerprint, facial, iris, voice, and vein recognition. Mobile biometrics is a technology that measures and analyzes physiological patterns for the authentication or identification of a user to provide access to a mobile device. Biometric solutions are widely adopted for the safety of data in mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and phablets. With the use of biometrics for mobile devices, it is possible to reduce forgeries and data thefts.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mobile biometrics market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Mobile Biometrics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BioID

• Crossmatch

• HID Global

• NEC

• Nuance Communications

Other prominent vendors

• 3M Cogent

• Animetrics

• Apple Pay

• AuthenticID

• Aware

• BioEnable

• BIO-key International

• BioRugged

• Cognitec Systems

• Daon

• Egis Technology

• EyeLock (VOXX International)

• EyeVerify

• FacePhi

• Fingerprint Cards

• Fujitsu

• Fulcrum Biometrics

• Google Wallet

• IDair

• IDEX

• ImageWare Systems

• LG Innotek

• M2SYS Technology

• OT-Morpho

• Paypal

• Precise Biometrics

• Samsung Pay

• Signicat

• WoVo Identity Solutions

Market driver

• Increase in the digitization of banking services

Market challenge

• High cost of the mobile biometric technology

Market trend

• NFC-based payments

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

• Biometric authentication on smartphones

• Workflow of mobile biometrics

• Components of mobile biometrics

• Comparison of biometric technologies used in mobile devices

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Global mobile biometrics market by application

• Global mobile biometrics market by access control

• Global mobile biometrics market by mobile payment

• Global mobile biometrics market by authentication

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

• Global mobile biometrics market by technology

• Global mobile biometrics market by fingerprint recognition

• Global mobile biometrics market by voice recognition

• Global mobile biometrics market by facial recognition

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Global mobile biometrics market by geography

• Regional comparison

• APAC: Market size and forecast

• Americas: Market size and forecast

• EMEA: Market size and forecast

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

• NFC-based payments

• Multifactor authentication

• Adoption of mobile biometric payments

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Vendor matrix

• Comparative chart for major vendors

PART 13: MAJOR VENDOR PROFILES

• BioID

• Crossmatch

• HID Global

• NEC

• Nuance Communications

• Other prominent vendors

