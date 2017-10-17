Mobile Biometrics 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 79.17% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global mobile biometrics market will post a CAGR of 79.17% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Mobile Biometrics Market
Description
WiseGuyReports.Com adds" Global Mobile Biometrics Market 2017-2021 "Research To Its Database.
Biometrics refers to the verification and recognition of an individual based on one or more unique biological traits such as fingerprint, facial, iris, voice, and vein recognition. Mobile biometrics is a technology that measures and analyzes physiological patterns for the authentication or identification of a user to provide access to a mobile device. Biometric solutions are widely adopted for the safety of data in mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and phablets. With the use of biometrics for mobile devices, it is possible to reduce forgeries and data thefts.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mobile biometrics market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Mobile Biometrics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• BioID
• Crossmatch
• HID Global
• NEC
• Nuance Communications
Other prominent vendors
• 3M Cogent
• Animetrics
• Apple Pay
• AuthenticID
• Aware
• BioEnable
• BIO-key International
• BioRugged
• Cognitec Systems
• Daon
• Egis Technology
• EyeLock (VOXX International)
• EyeVerify
• FacePhi
• Fingerprint Cards
• Fujitsu
• Fulcrum Biometrics
• Google Wallet
• IDair
• IDEX
• ImageWare Systems
• LG Innotek
• M2SYS Technology
• OT-Morpho
• Paypal
• Precise Biometrics
• Samsung Pay
• Signicat
• WoVo Identity Solutions
Market driver
• Increase in the digitization of banking services
Market challenge
• High cost of the mobile biometric technology
Market trend
• NFC-based payments
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
• Market outline
• Biometric authentication on smartphones
• Workflow of mobile biometrics
• Components of mobile biometrics
• Comparison of biometric technologies used in mobile devices
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
• Global mobile biometrics market by application
• Global mobile biometrics market by access control
• Global mobile biometrics market by mobile payment
• Global mobile biometrics market by authentication
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
• Global mobile biometrics market by technology
• Global mobile biometrics market by fingerprint recognition
• Global mobile biometrics market by voice recognition
• Global mobile biometrics market by facial recognition
PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Global mobile biometrics market by geography
• Regional comparison
• APAC: Market size and forecast
• Americas: Market size and forecast
• EMEA: Market size and forecast
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
• NFC-based payments
• Multifactor authentication
• Adoption of mobile biometric payments
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Competitive scenario
• Vendor matrix
• Comparative chart for major vendors
PART 13: MAJOR VENDOR PROFILES
• BioID
• Crossmatch
• HID Global
• NEC
• Nuance Communications
• Other prominent vendors
………..CONTINUED
