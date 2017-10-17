Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market 2017 Industry Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast to 2022

Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market

Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Global 2017 Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and analysis of Top Key Player Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market

This report studies the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market, analyzes and researches the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding 
Kuehne + Nagel 
DB Schenker Logistics 
Nippon Express 
C.H. Robinson Worldwide 
UPS Supply Chain Solutions 
DSV 
Sinotrans 
CEVA Logistics 
Expeditors International of Washington 
Dachser 
Panalpina 
GEODIS 
Toll Holdings 
J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS) 
Hitachi Transport System 
XPO Logistics 
GEFCO 
Yusen Logistics 
Agility

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) can be split into 
Transportation 
Warehousing 
Value-added Services 
Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL 
Other

Market segment by Application, Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) can be split into 
Consumer Goods 
Healthcare 
Industrial 
Elements 
Food 
Automotive 
Technological 
Retailing 
Other

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) 
1.1 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Overview 
1.1.1 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market by Type 
1.3.1 Transportation 
1.3.2 Warehousing 
1.3.3 Value-added Services 
1.3.4 Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL 
1.3.5 Other 
1.4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Consumer Goods 
1.4.2 Healthcare 
1.4.3 Industrial 
1.4.4 Elements 
1.4.5 Food 
1.4.6 Automotive 
1.4.7 Technological 
1.4.8 Retailing 
1.4.9 Other

2 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 Kuehne + Nagel 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 DB Schenker Logistics 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 Nippon Express 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 C.H. Robinson Worldwide 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 UPS Supply Chain Solutions 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 DSV 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 Sinotrans 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 CEVA Logistics 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments 
3.10 Expeditors International of Washington 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.10.5 Recent Developments 
3.11 Dachser 
3.12 Panalpina 
3.13 GEODIS 
3.14 Toll Holdings 
3.15 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS) 
3.16 Hitachi Transport System 
3.17 XPO Logistics 
3.18 GEFCO 
3.19 Yusen Logistics 
3.20 Agility

Continued…..

