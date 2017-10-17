Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market 2017 Industry Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast to 2022
Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market
PUNE, INDIA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market
This report studies the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market, analyzes and researches the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding
Kuehne + Nagel
DB Schenker Logistics
Nippon Express
C.H. Robinson Worldwide
UPS Supply Chain Solutions
DSV
Sinotrans
CEVA Logistics
Expeditors International of Washington
Dachser
Panalpina
GEODIS
Toll Holdings
J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)
Hitachi Transport System
XPO Logistics
GEFCO
Yusen Logistics
Agility
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) can be split into
Transportation
Warehousing
Value-added Services
Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL
Other
Market segment by Application, Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) can be split into
Consumer Goods
Healthcare
Industrial
Elements
Food
Automotive
Technological
Retailing
Other
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL)
1.1 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Overview
1.1.1 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market by Type
1.3.1 Transportation
1.3.2 Warehousing
1.3.3 Value-added Services
1.3.4 Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Consumer Goods
1.4.2 Healthcare
1.4.3 Industrial
1.4.4 Elements
1.4.5 Food
1.4.6 Automotive
1.4.7 Technological
1.4.8 Retailing
1.4.9 Other
2 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Kuehne + Nagel
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 DB Schenker Logistics
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Nippon Express
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 C.H. Robinson Worldwide
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 UPS Supply Chain Solutions
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 DSV
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Sinotrans
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 CEVA Logistics
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Expeditors International of Washington
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Dachser
3.12 Panalpina
3.13 GEODIS
3.14 Toll Holdings
3.15 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)
3.16 Hitachi Transport System
3.17 XPO Logistics
3.18 GEFCO
3.19 Yusen Logistics
3.20 Agility
Continued…..
