Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market 2017 Industry Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast to 2022

Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market

Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Global 2017 Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and analysis of Top Key Player Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market

This report studies the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market, analyzes and researches the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

Kuehne + Nagel

DB Schenker Logistics

Nippon Express

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

DSV

Sinotrans

CEVA Logistics

Expeditors International of Washington

Dachser

Panalpina

GEODIS

Toll Holdings

J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)

Hitachi Transport System

XPO Logistics

GEFCO

Yusen Logistics

Agility

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2367555-global-logistics-services-3pl-4pl-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) can be split into

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-added Services

Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL

Other

Market segment by Application, Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) can be split into

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Industrial

Elements

Food

Automotive

Technological

Retailing

Other

Enquiry for buying report@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2367555-global-logistics-services-3pl-4pl-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL)

1.1 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Overview

1.1.1 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market by Type

1.3.1 Transportation

1.3.2 Warehousing

1.3.3 Value-added Services

1.3.4 Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Consumer Goods

1.4.2 Healthcare

1.4.3 Industrial

1.4.4 Elements

1.4.5 Food

1.4.6 Automotive

1.4.7 Technological

1.4.8 Retailing

1.4.9 Other

2 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Kuehne + Nagel

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 DB Schenker Logistics

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Nippon Express

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 C.H. Robinson Worldwide

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 UPS Supply Chain Solutions

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 DSV

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Sinotrans

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 CEVA Logistics

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Expeditors International of Washington

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Dachser

3.12 Panalpina

3.13 GEODIS

3.14 Toll Holdings

3.15 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)

3.16 Hitachi Transport System

3.17 XPO Logistics

3.18 GEFCO

3.19 Yusen Logistics

3.20 Agility

Continued…..

Buy Now@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2367555

