India Express logistics Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

"India Express logistics Market " Major players in express logistics includes Blue Dart Express Limited, FedEx transportation & supply chain India limited

PUNE, INDIA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India Express logistics Market

Logistics is an integral activity for economic growth as it involves the management of flow of goods from the place of origination to place of consumption. The sector comprises shipping, port operation, warehousing, rail, road, and air freight, express cargo and other value added services. Businesses need logistics services tuned to such requirements for reaching out to the customers within the tight timelines, delivering products. The express industry, by creating and integrated door to door linkage across domestic and international regions along with shipment tracking facilities serves the need for time sensitive logistics service. Surface express logistics is dominant mode of transportation followed by air express. Government initiative in infrastructure development and implementing new tax regime GST has change the express logistics business.

According to recently published report of "India Express logistics Market Overview, 2022" Major players in express logistics includes Blue Dart Express Limited, FedEx transportation & supply chain India limited, Safexpress Private Limited and Gati Limited is top the chart with holding more than 45% market share of overall express logistics industry. India Postal Services is growing faster in express logistics due to their presence in all across country. India Postal services has good reach in rural area covering maximum villages in all 29 states. Surface express is dominant by Gati Limited and Safexpress holding more than 32% market share. The Air express is lead by Blue Dart and FedEx accounts more than 65% market share.

With the introduction of GST, interstate transportation has become more efficient due to removing multiple taxes in state and central. Logistics sector is likely to get increase in upcoming years. Express Logistics companies in India are moving from traditional set ups towards integration of IT and technology and this is expected to reduce the costs incurred and meet services demands. Governments initiative" Make in India" is expected to boost the manufacturing sector to 10% growth. EXIM Cargo, Agriculture, textile, auto and auto ancillary etc have been identified as traditional growth drivers to demand for Express & warehouses space in India. Furthermore, booming e-commerce market is major growth driver for Express Logistics.

Significant investment opportunities exist across every segment in India Logistics Industry and several international leading players such as FedEx, UPS, DHL, and Kintetsu World express etc have already entered the Indian market, through green field projects, JVs, and acquisitions. After GST implementation, India logistics sector has receiving unprecedented interest among the global and domestic investor community. Global players includes, XPO, Nippon Express, Yamato, C.H Robinson etc has eyes on India Logistics industry.



Key Category

1. India Logistics Market

2. India Express Logistics Market

• Surface Express

• Air Express

• Rail Parcel

• India Postal Service

“India Express Logistics Market Overview, 2022” discusses the following aspects of express logistics services in India:

The report gives an in-depth understanding of Express Logistics market in India:

- Global Express Logistics Market Outlook

- India Logistics Market Outlook

- India Express Logistics Market Size & Forecast

- India Express Logistics Market Segmental Analysis: By Market structure, By Region, By Company, By industry type

- India Road Express logistics Market Size & Forecast

- India Road Express Logistics Market Segmental Analysis: By Company

- India Domestic Air Express Market Size & Forecast

- India Domestic Air Express Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Document Type, By Airline Cargo Traffic, By Freight Traffic

- India Rail Market Size & Forecast

- - India Postal Services Market Size & Forecast

- India Postal Market Segmental Analysis: By Region

- Product Price & Variant Analysis

- The key vendors in this market space

- Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of express logistics services in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Logistics market outlook

3. India Logistics Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.2. Market Share By Logistics Spending

3.3. Market Share By Mode of transportation

4. India Express Logistics Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size

4.1.1. By Value

4.1.2. Organized Vs. Unorganized

4.1.3. By Mode of Transport(Organized)

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Market Structure

4.2.2. By Region

4.2.3. By Company

4.2.4. By Industry Type

4.2.5. By Document Types

5. India Express Road Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.2. Market Share By Company

6. India Domestic Air cargo Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share

6.2.1. By Company

6.2.2. By Document Type

7. India Rail Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size

7.1.1. By Value

7.1.2. By Volume

8. India Post Market Outlook

8.1. By Value