Home Healthcare Market Global 2017 Industry Trends, Growth Rate with 8.78 %CAGR Analysis 2021: Abbott, Johnson & Johnson

Home Healthcare Market Analysis And Forecast

About Home Healthcare

Home healthcare refers to home-based healthcare services provided to users at the convenience of their homes. The integration of products and services and technological advances in home healthcare are driving the growth of the global home healthcare market. However, the lack of trained home HCPs and structured insurance policies and reimbursements could affect the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global home healthcare market to grow at a CAGR of 8.78% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global home healthcare market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Home Healthcare Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Abbott

• Johnson & Johnson

• Omron Healthcare

• Koninklijke Philips

Other prominent vendors

• A&D Medical

• Addus HomeCare

• Almost Family Inc.

• amedisys

• Apria Healthcare Group

• Briggs Healthcare

• BD

• eCaring

• Exergen

• Gentiva Health Service

• HCR Manorcare

• Hospira

• IHHC

• Interim Healthcare

• Kindred Healthcare

• LHC Group

• Linde Group

• Nightingales Home Healthcare Services

• NX Stage

• Roche Holdings

• Prism Medical

• Portea Medicals

• Fresenius Medical Care

• Smiths Medical

• Sutter Care at Home

• B.Braun Melsungen

• 3M Healthcare

Market driver

• Growing demand for home healthcare from aging population

Market challenge

• Lack of home HCPs

Market trend

• Expansion and growth of several healthcare domains

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by technology

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Appendix

• List of abbreviations

