Industrial Gearbox Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global industrial gearbox market to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% over the period 2014-2019.

Global Industrial Gearbox Market

Description

Gearbox is a mechanical method to transfer energy from one device to another. It is located at the junction of power shaft and motor, and is commonly used for creating right angle change in direction. It is classified into precision and standard. Gearboxes mainly differ based on the construction and arrangement of the gears. Operational characteristics of gearboxes significantly differ based on these configurations.

Covered in this report 
The report includes the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial gearbox market for the period 2015-2019.

The Global Industrial Gearbox Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the landscape of the global industrial gearbox market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors 
• ABB 
• Bonfiglioli 
• Emersion Electric 
• Rexnord 
• SEW Eurodrive 
• Siemens

Other prominent vendors 
• Brevini Power Transmission 
• Cone Drive Operations 
• Curtis Machine Company 
• David Brown Engineering 
• Horsburgh & Scott 
• Oerlikon Graziano Drive Systems

Market driver 
• Growth in automotive transmission market 
Market challenge 
• Growing popularity of direct drive technology 
Market trend 
• Demand for turnkey solutions 
Key questions answered in this report 
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary 
Highlights 

PART 02: Scope of the report 
Market overview 
Product offerings 

PART 03: Market research methodology 
Research methodology 
Economic indicators 
PART 04: Introduction 
Key market highlights 

PART 05: Market landscape 
Market overview 
Market size and forecast 
Five forces analysis 

PART 06: Market segmentation by product 
Global industrial gearbox market by product 
Global standard gearbox market 
Global precision gearbox market 

PART 07: Geographical segmentation 
Global industrial gearbox market by geography 
Industrial gearbox market in APAC 
Industrial gearbox market in EMEA 
Industrial gearbox market in Americas 

PART 08: Market drivers 

PART 09: Impact of drivers 

PART 10: Market challenges 

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges 

PART 12: Market trends 

PART 13: Vendor landscape 
Competitive scenario 
Other prominent vendors 

PART 14: Key vendor analysis 
ABB 
Bonfiglioli Riduttori 
Emerson Electric 
Rexnord 
Sew 
Siemens 

………..CONTINUED

