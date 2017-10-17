Industrial Gearbox Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global industrial gearbox market to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% over the period 2014-2019.
Global Industrial Gearbox Market
Description
Gearbox is a mechanical method to transfer energy from one device to another. It is located at the junction of power shaft and motor, and is commonly used for creating right angle change in direction. It is classified into precision and standard. Gearboxes mainly differ based on the construction and arrangement of the gears. Operational characteristics of gearboxes significantly differ based on these configurations.
Covered in this report
The report includes the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial gearbox market for the period 2015-2019.
The Global Industrial Gearbox Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the landscape of the global industrial gearbox market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ABB
• Bonfiglioli
• Emersion Electric
• Rexnord
• SEW Eurodrive
• Siemens
Other prominent vendors
• Brevini Power Transmission
• Cone Drive Operations
• Curtis Machine Company
• David Brown Engineering
• Horsburgh & Scott
• Oerlikon Graziano Drive Systems
Market driver
• Growth in automotive transmission market
Market challenge
• Growing popularity of direct drive technology
Market trend
• Demand for turnkey solutions
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Product offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
Global industrial gearbox market by product
Global standard gearbox market
Global precision gearbox market
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Global industrial gearbox market by geography
Industrial gearbox market in APAC
Industrial gearbox market in EMEA
Industrial gearbox market in Americas
PART 08: Market drivers
PART 09: Impact of drivers
PART 10: Market challenges
PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
PART 13: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
Other prominent vendors
PART 14: Key vendor analysis
ABB
Bonfiglioli Riduttori
Emerson Electric
Rexnord
Sew
Siemens
………..CONTINUED
