Industrial Gearbox Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global industrial gearbox market to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% over the period 2014-2019.

Global Industrial Gearbox Market

Description

Gearbox is a mechanical method to transfer energy from one device to another. It is located at the junction of power shaft and motor, and is commonly used for creating right angle change in direction. It is classified into precision and standard. Gearboxes mainly differ based on the construction and arrangement of the gears. Operational characteristics of gearboxes significantly differ based on these configurations.

Covered in this report

The report includes the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial gearbox market for the period 2015-2019.

The Global Industrial Gearbox Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the landscape of the global industrial gearbox market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ABB

• Bonfiglioli

• Emersion Electric

• Rexnord

• SEW Eurodrive

• Siemens

Other prominent vendors

• Brevini Power Transmission

• Cone Drive Operations

• Curtis Machine Company

• David Brown Engineering

• Horsburgh & Scott

• Oerlikon Graziano Drive Systems

Market driver

• Growth in automotive transmission market

Market challenge

• Growing popularity of direct drive technology

Market trend

• Demand for turnkey solutions

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Product offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

Global industrial gearbox market by product

Global standard gearbox market

Global precision gearbox market

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Global industrial gearbox market by geography

Industrial gearbox market in APAC

Industrial gearbox market in EMEA

Industrial gearbox market in Americas

PART 08: Market drivers

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

Other prominent vendors

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

ABB

Bonfiglioli Riduttori

Emerson Electric

Rexnord

Sew

Siemens

………..CONTINUED

